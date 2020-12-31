Former Reform Party members form new political party – Singapore United Party

- Advertisement -

A new political party led by the former chairman of Reform Party, Andy Zhu, was given the go-ahead by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) on 24 December 2020. The newly formed party is christened Singapore United Party (SUP). The registered address of the Party is at 8 Kaki Bukit Ave 4, #06-04, Premier@Kaki Bukit, Singapore 415875.

According to publicly available records these are the other members of SUP:

Joyce Tan Yen Wei – Chairman Muhammad Ridhuan – Deputy Chairman Andy Zhu – Secretary-General Md Ali Kamal Batcha – Dy Secretary-General Noraini Yunus – Treasurer Tyeisha Syaquilla Ayub – Dy Treasurer

Other pro-tem committee members are:

Mohamad Affendy Abdul Rahim Darren Soh Zhang Guoqiang Choo Zin Chye Gurdev Singh

Of the 11 pro-tem committee members in SUP, at least 8 have had former affiliations with the Reform Party. Mr Zhu, Mr Soh and Ms Noraini were part of the Reform Party team which contested in the 5-men Ang Moh Kio Group Representation Constituency in the 2020 General Election. Reform Party’s secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam and its current chairman, Charles Yeo, were the others who contested in the same constituency.

Soon after the electoral contest, the Reform Party announced that Mr Zhu and Ms Noraini, who was its Treasurer, were stepping down. Mr Zhu however contested the announcement alleging “undemocratic” means were used by the Party to oust him from Office. Mr Jeyaretnam disputed this saying, “(Mr Zhu) was removed by a unanimous vote of the CEC”.

SUP does not seem to have an official website or social media page. The party has also not released its party symbol. SUP’s entry into the political field means 14 opposition parties are now active and ready to contest the next general election in Singapore.

The 14 active political parties are:

Workers’ Party Singapore Democratic Party Progress Singapore Party Singapore People’s Party National Solidarity Party People’s Voice Party People’s Power Party Reform Party Democratic Progressive Party Singapore Justice Party Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Singapura Socialist Front Red Dot United Singapore United Party