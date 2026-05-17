Former para gold medalist Koh Lee Peng breaks down in tears after being labelled a beggar for selling tissues outside shopping mall

MALAYSIA: A viral video of former Malaysian para swimmer Koh Lee Peng crying outside a Kuala Lumpur shopping mall has stirred sympathy online and renewed attention on the struggles some retired athletes face after leaving competitive sports.

The emotional clip was posted on Threads by a woman who said Ms Koh had been selling tissues outside malls in the Bukit Bintang area for years. The video showed Ms Koh sitting in her wheelchair, covering her face while crying as pedestrians walked past.

The online reaction was immediate, with many viewers expressing sadness at seeing a former national athlete in distress, while others urged the public to support her by buying her tissues rather than offering pity alone.

Ms Koh is no stranger to Malaysian sports. Between 2001 and 2005, she represented Malaysia at the ASEAN Para Games, winning seven gold medals and three silver medals. She was also named Penang’s Best Paralympic Sportswoman in 2015 and received the Female Paralympian of the Year award at the 2017 Penang State Sports Awards.

She’s not asking for charity; she’s asking for people to buy her tissue papers instead

Several people familiar with Ms Koh’s situation said she prefers to earn her own living instead of depending on donations.

One social media commenter said members of the public had previously tried to give her money directly, but Ms Koh reportedly preferred that people buy her products instead.

That detail resonated with many online because it changed how some viewed her situation. The story stopped being about “begging” and became more about dignity, survival and how fast appearances can shape public judgment.

According to The Sun Malaysia, the matter reportedly became worse after some people accused her of pretending to be disabled or linked her to begging syndicates. Older reports from 2022 showed that Ms Koh had previously been mistaken for a foreigner and even asked to prove her Malaysian identity. These experiences have all taken an emotional toll on her.

Deputy minister says “irresponsible parties” called her a beggar, which caused her to break down in tears

On May 14, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Mordi Bimol said Ms Koh’s breakdown was linked to emotional stress after being labelled a beggar by “irresponsible parties”.

Speaking to reporters after visiting her at home, Mr Mordi said Ms Koh admitted to experiencing similar emotional episodes before. He added that many difficult experiences in her life had built up over time, and crying became her way of releasing those feelings.

The ministry, through the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb), has since arranged psychiatric support for Ms Koh at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. Mr Mordi also handed over RM1,000 (S$325) and a food basket to help her. Yakeb separately provided a new wheelchair and pledged RM500 monthly assistance for five months.

According to Oriental Daily News, her previous wheelchair was damaged in a traffic accident while she was travelling to Bukit Bintang to sell tissues on April 16 at 7 am, which was another reason on top of her past history; she was in emotional distress, as the car driver, who didn’t help her up, also blamed her for crossing the street at that time.

Ms Koh further explained that her breakdown was not caused solely by the accident. She said months of emotional setbacks and personal struggles had built up over time, eventually becoming too much to bear. Combined with a recent illness, hospital stay and poor sales from selling tissues, the accident reportedly pushed her into an emotional breakdown, where she was seen crying.

After news of her situation spread on social media, kind-hearted netizens managed to raise RM3,150 (S$1021) within a day to help her out.

The uncomfortable question of former athletes struggling financially

Stories involving former athletes struggling financially tend to strike a nerve because they clash with how society remembers sporting success.

Athletes are celebrated during medal-winning years, but public attention can fade fast once competitions end. For para athletes especially, daily life after retirement can become harder when health issues, mobility needs and job access remain ongoing challenges.

Ms Koh’s earlier experience mirrored that reality. She reportedly left an office job because accessing the building became too difficult due to disability-related barriers.

The viral video also ignited a fiery online discussion about how people react to people selling small items in public spaces. Some commenters said society has become too quick to assume scams or syndicates before understanding someone’s situation.

Others pointed out that emotional exhaustion can affect anyone, even people once admired on national stages.

A reminder to look twice, even thrice, before judging someone unnecessarily

Ms Koh’s story may have started with a viral clip, but the stronger public response stemmed from what the video represented: a former national athlete trying to hold on to independence while carrying years of emotional strain.

Helping someone doesn’t always mean handing over money. Sometimes it starts with just basic respect, patience and resisting the urge to judge strangers at first glance.