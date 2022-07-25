Former NUS student alleges she was blindfolded, forced to hold hands with 3 boys and pick who she liked most during orientation

- Advertisement -

A former NUS student took to social media alleging that she had an experience during her school orientation that made her feel very uncomfortable.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, a former student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) shared that she “left my NUS orientation early. And I will never forget what happened”.

The woman, who posts on TikTok under the handle @thestudyhustle, shared that during her orientation, she was blindfolded. She added that the seniors then told her: “we will bring u to a secret place to do a secret activity”.

In her TikTok video, the woman alleged: “My seniors blindfolded me. Told 3 boys that I don’t know to hold both my hands and talk to me. And we had to hold hands for the entire conversation. I am not allowed to take my hands away”, she wrote.

“At the end, my seniors told me to pick the boy I liked most just based on the overall feeling. Is it just me or do I feel like this is a bit weird?” the netizen added.

In the TikTok comments section, the woman wrote that she did not want to participate in the activity. When another netizen told her that the incident was “basically mild sexual harassment”, she responded by saying: “I was too young and scared to report. I thought I was just overreacting”.

Responding to other comments, she noted that it was her faculty orientation and not the hall or CCA one. She also added that she wanted an explanation from the seniors.

In the comments, there was also another netizen who said that she cried after her NTU hall camp orientation, to which the video poster responded: “glad I’, not alone. I cried too and thought I was overreacting”.

TISG has reached out to NUS for comment and clarification.

