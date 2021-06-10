Former HDB director charged with taking photos & videos of men undressing

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Fifty-nine-year-old Leo Norman Chee Wei Kiong was charged in court on Wednesday (June 9) in connection with taking photos and videos of men undressing in several locations, including Safra locker rooms.

Some of the images captured show the men’s naked genitals and buttocks.

Chee used to work as a housing finance director with the Housing Board when the offences occurred, but has since resigned.

He is now facing 14 charges for multiple offences, which include nine charges of being a public nuisance.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that Chee was caught on Oct 28, 2020, at the NTUC FairPrice supermarket located at Block 71 Kallang Bahru with a video of a man’s genitals.

Authorities reportedly found a total of 146 lewd videos on his phone on the day of his arrest.

ST added that court documents showed that between 2012 and 2018, Chee allegedly committed public nuisance on several occasions in Safra locker rooms. He is accused of having taken photos of men who were in their underwear, as they were in the process of undressing. In one photo, a man was drying himself with a towel, and his private parts can be seen.

On two occasions, he was reported to have images of a man’s naked buttocks.

Chee also reportedly had five images of a man’s genitals.

Another charge he faces is of making obscene videos with men in the nude three times between 2017 and 2019. The venues for these videos are said to be the Martin Place Residences condominium in Martin Place near River Valley Road and a male locker room of Safra Mount Faber in Telok Blangah Way.

Chee was released on bail of S$15,000 and will be back in court on June 30. He could be jailed for three months on each charge of being a public nuisance, as well as fined S$2,000.

If convicted of making an obscene film, he could be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$40,000, or both.

The HDB told ST it was unable to comment on the case, as it is now before the court.

TODAY noted that Chee was awarded a Long Service Medal in 2009 while working at HDB, according to a write-up on the Prime Minister’s Office website.

/TISG

