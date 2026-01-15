// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 15, 2026
Photo: Freepik
Foreigner was fined $3,000 for pulling hotel fire alarm twice, and caused $20,000 hotel damage

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A foreigner caused a scene at a hotel and residential apartment twice, after he triggered fire alarms when he was intoxicated. This affected 51 guest rooms causing the hotel to suffer a massive loss of more than $20,000. 

The British subject, a 57-year-old man, is now facing three counts of mischief and two counts of violating fire safety laws. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges, and after considering the other counts, the judge handed him a $3,000 fine.

The incident occurred at Duo, a mixed-use development comprising residences, offices, a hotel, and retail spaces.

Case details showed a security guard was alerted by a colleague about the suspect’s disruptive behaviour and went to assist, where he engaged with the individual.

When the suspect requested access to a specific floor, the guard explained that the facilities were closed, which angered him. The suspect then followed the guard to the command centre, where he caused a disturbance by banging on and kicking the door. He later smashed a stairwell window, pressed the emergency door button, and triggered the fire alarm.

See also  'What prompted him to do a GTA stunt?' — Reckless van smashes parking lot toll gate and road signs, damaging other cars

Later on, the security guard called the fire command center and requested the fire alarm to be deactivated. Unfortunately, the suspect reactivated the fire alarm. The fire alarms are connected from the residential areas to the hotel, so the suspect’s action caused hotel room doors to unlock automatically, and guests were unable to use the hotel elevators.

Hotel records show that six guests decided to check out early. Furthermore, the hotel compensated guests from 18 rooms with an approximate amount of $20,133. 

The suspect provided full compensation to the hotel, while his lawyer hoped that the judge would give him a lenient sentence. 

Other news about drunk incidents 

In similar news, there was a report where Two male diners got into a fight at a food court located in Choa Chu Kang, suspectedly after they had been drinking. The two were seen fighting inside a food court, punching and wrestling with each other. 

Due to the intensity of the incident, one of them was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance. 

See also  Couple holds wedding dinner celebration in coffeeshop at Lengkok Bahru, goes viral for being frugal & practical yet enjoyable and included everyone

Read more about the story here.

