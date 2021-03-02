Home News Foreign workers fight over maids at Paya Lebar field

Foreign workers fight over maids at Paya Lebar field

Some urge ministry to repatriate troublemakers

Photo: TikTok screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

A video of a group of Pakistani workers allegedly fighting over Indonesian maids went viral online.

The video, initially posted on TikTok on Sunday (Feb 28) by user @zumii, was shared by netizen Ameer Hamzah Mohd Kassim on popular Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore’.

The short 16-second clip showed what seemed to be the end of the fight — a man in a pink shirt could be seen turning away another man while a man in a black T-shirt holding a woman’s hand pointed at him.

- Advertisement -

The fight occurred at an empty field in Paya Lebar.

According to the netizen who shared the clip, the fight was between maids and Bangladeshi workers over the weekend, when they were “fighting n fighting”. The netizen added that the trouble started because they were intoxicated or over a woman.

The commenters were divided in their opinion, with some on Facebook taking the side of the workers, but most on TikTok urging the Ministry of Manpower to repatriate those who did not behave themselves. /TISG

 

Also read: Woman says she may be a maid in SG but that’s why she could afford 3 houses, two plots of land and a car in the Philippines

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

3 migrant workers die after 10 injured in Tuas industrial building blast

Singapore – Three of the 10 workers injured in an explosion at an industrial building in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb 24) died on Thursday. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to a fire at No. 32E Tuas Avenue 11 at around...
View Post
Featured News

Film producer says Myanmar maid called her family, wanting to go home, two weeks before she died

A video producer who visited the family of Piang Ngaih Don, the Myanmar maid beaten and starved to death by her employers in 2016, says Ms Piang somehow managed to call her family just two weeks before she died. She told...
View Post
Featured News

SDP’s Bryan Lim said PAP has copied their ideas “for the umpteenth time”

Singapore—Mr Bryan Lim Boon Heng, a politician with the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 25) that the party’s decades-long call for unemployment insurance had been met with derision in the past by the ruling...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent