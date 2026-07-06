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Image of the Putrajaya line MRT in Malaysia. (Photo by Ihsan Adityawarman on Pexels. )
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Foreign man caught urinating at Malaysian MRT station

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: A viral video showing a man urinating on an MRT escalator has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stricter action against misconduct on Malaysia’s public transport. The incident, reported on the Putrajaya Line, drew condemnation online as commuters noted that stations are equipped with toilets. 

Rapid KL urged passengers to report misconduct, stressing shared responsibility for cleanliness, though many Malaysians demanded visible consequences rather than reminders.

Previously, something similar happened in Singapore. A foreigner defecated in Marina Bay Sands back in 2024, which led to the entire world talking about it. The Singaporean authorities dealt with the matter accordingly, and Malaysians are asking the Malaysian authorities to react in a similar manner. 

On Malaysian social media, an X user boldly argued that such incidents risk shaming Malaysia, as Western observers may wrongly assume locals are responsible. In reality, he noted, that is not the case. Public decency, especially in shared spaces like MRT stations, must be upheld to protect the country’s image and ensure respect for communal facilities.

Another pointed out that such misconduct can occur despite the availability of public restrooms. The user warned that if left unchecked, these actions could escalate into greater inconveniences for other commuters. 

Some Malaysians expressed concern for the cleaners tasked with handling such incidents. One remarked that individuals with unruly behaviour are fortunate in Malaysia, where confrontation is rarely the first response. She extended her sympathies to the workers forced to deal with the aftermath. 

Others questioned how the man could fail to realise the consequences of his actions. He noted that the aftermath would leave a distinct smell and dampness, making the environment uncomfortable for others. The user further asked whether the man’s friends did not recognise such behaviour as peculiar.

Many Malaysians voiced concern that incidents like these risk reinforcing outdated perceptions of the country as a “third world” nation, despite major improvements in infrastructure and public facilities over the past 15 years. While some challenges remain beyond the control of ordinary citizens, public decency is well within reach. 

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