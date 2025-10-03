// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 3, 2025
29.9 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ Sam Najm
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Foreign finance vlogger says Singapore is ‘not for her’ after realising vaping is banned

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A foreign vlogger now in Singapore recently expressed unhappiness with not being allowed to vape.  Sam Najm, who talks about the importance of investing for women, said in a TikTok video from earlier this week that within 10 minutes of landing in Singapore, she was reminded that the city-state is not for her.

Since vaping is against the law, she was forced to buy cigarettes, a habit which Ms Najm said she has been trying to quit.

“Not only that, I had to cross the entire street to be in this little cigarette hail,” she said in her video, referring to a designated area for smokers. “Which means, every single time I want to smoke, day or night, I will have to walk.”

@samnajm

It’s very pretty tho

♬ original sound – Sam Najm

However, she admitted that this is “a very first-world problem” and that she shouldn’t be smoking at all, but said, “but also, I’m just a girl. Like, please.”

In a text overlay on her video, she wrote, “How am I gonna survive without my peach USB stick?” but admitted that Singapore is “very pretty tho.”

Most commenters on her post were none too sympathetic, asking her why she came at all and telling her that if she doesn’t like the laws, she can leave.

One explained the situation like this: “It’s our government’s way of 1) stopping secondhand smoke from harming others, 2) encouraging people to quit smoking/vaping as it’s harmful (cigarettes are also very expensive here). It’s for the good of the people since population density is very high here. It’s also partly why it’s clean in Singapore. So sorry to some of you out there if a small inconvenience like this is ‘not the vibe’.”

Another TikTok user, however, defended Ms Najm, saying, “Okay, as a Singaporean, I’m gonna defend this girl, firstly, she at least is following the rules, unlike the ones who don’t smoke in the ‘jails’ and spread their toxic air around. Secondly, she said (Singapore is) not for her, that’s an incredibly fair statement, that really doesn’t impact you.”

Singapore’s laws

In August, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his National Day Rally speech that Singapore would start treating vaping as a drug issue and would impose stiffer penalties. Since Sept 1, etomidate, a potentially addictive anaesthetic found in some vapes, has been classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), and anyone caught possessing, using or purchasing any e-vaporisers will face higher penalties.

First-time offenders face fines of S$500 if under age 18 and S$700 if adults. Second-time offenders must attend a three-month rehabilitation programme. Third-time offenders will be prosecuted in court under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, with fines up to S$2,000.

People found supplying, importing, selling, or distributing etomidate-laced vapes face even harsher penalties, including long jail terms and caning. /TISG

Read also: Seafarers warned about vaping crackdown in Singapore

See also  Singapore calls for regulation of 'finfluencers' as MAS pushes for licensing of social media financial advisors
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporean man shocked to pay extra 80 cents for using his own container at a food stall, vendor says it is for labour charge

SINGAPORE: A man who recently ordered from a Pasir...

‘Too high to sit on’: Elderly commuters complain about new bus priority seats

SINGAPORE: Elderly passengers complain that the priority seat steps...

Wake Up, Singapore’s Facebook page suspended by Meta

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post on Friday morning (Oct...

China-Malaysia rare earths talks stir geopolitical power play in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING: China and Malaysia have begun early-stage talks...

Business

Most Singapore business leaders believe mastering AI is crucial but 80% of employees unfamiliar with agent-based AI

SINGAPORE: A majority of Singapore business leaders and employees...

7 in 10 Singapore workers frustrated with AI despite optimism for its potential, study finds

SINGAPORE: While 78% of Singapore workers were optimistic about...

Cathay Pacific launches “Tripment” campaign with S$50 flight discount for Singapore’s under-vacationing workaholics

Cathay Pacific has launched “Tripment,” the airline’s new tongue-in-cheek...

Singapore’s HDB resale activity expected to slow in Q4, analyst says

SINGAPORE: Resale activity in Singapore is expected to slow...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //