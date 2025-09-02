// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Harmful materials spills from cargo ships can lead to lasting sea pollution (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Seafarers warned about vaping crackdown in Singapore

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: An advisory has been issued to seafarers about the Singapore government’s new policy on vaping, warning that those unaware of the updates could face large fines. Repeat offenders will be banned from re-entering the city-state.

On Friday (Aug 29), the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) issued an advisory on the zero tolerance for smuggling e-vaporisers into the city-state, adding that the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has now implemented stricter checks at all air, land, and sea checkpoints.

Additionally, firms that are involved in seafarer staffing have also issued warnings, such as the one below.

FB screengrab/Senator Crewing Manila Inc.

Vaping has long been banned in Singapore, but following the incidence of vape pods laced with the anesthetic etomidate this year, the city-state has imposed stricter penalties. Etomidate was also recently reclassified from a poison to a Class C drug.

“Studies have shown that vaping poses significant health risks. That is why the Government has banned e-vaporisers from the start and is enforcing against their illegal import, sale, and use. However, the situation has become even more serious, with e-vaporisers now also becoming delivery vehicles for harmful substances such as etomidate. Etomidate e-vaporisers pose serious harm to users, including adverse effects on the brain. A few cases of unnatural deaths and a fatal accident have been linked to the use of etomidate,” the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an Aug 28 statement.

See also  K Shanmugam on case of maid: "Something has gone wrong in the chain of events"

People caught with regular vapes face fines that begin at S$500, and those who have etomidate-laced vapes could be jailed for as long as 20 years and given 15 strokes of the cane. Repeat offenders will undergo rehabilitation, mandatory supervision, and detention.

As it says on the government’s Stop Vaping web page, Singapore considers vaping a public health threat.

Foreigners, including seafarers on board vessels that stop at Singapore, will be subject to the same strict laws. First-time offenders who have regular vapes will be given a composition fine, and their vapes will be seized.

Repeat offenders who have a short-term visit pass will be banned from re-entry into Singapore. Those with long-term visit passes, or those with work, student, or dependant passes, will be fined and have their vapes confiscated. Moreover, their passes will be revoked, and they will be deported and banned from entering the city-state on their third offence.

Those caught with etomidate-laced vapes will have their passes revoked and will be deported and banned from re-entry into Singapore.

See also  Area around Shangri-La Hotel cordoned off as 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summit

“Any appeals will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” the Singapore government said.

Screengrab/ gov.sg/ stop vaping

 

/TISG

Read also: Vapes vs cigarettes: Which are more harmful?

