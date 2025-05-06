For the first time, Jennifer, Nicholas Tse’s sister, openly endorses his relationship with girlfriend Faye Wong, 11 years his senior

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, for the first time, Jennifer Tse, the younger sister of Hong Kong actor-singer Nicholas Tse, has publicly supported his long-term relationship with Queen of Cantopop, Faye Wong, who is 11 years older than him.

Jennifer put up a video on Weibo on Apr 26. It was of Wong at one of Nicholas’s concerts, and Jennifer captioned it “The sweetest” with a heart emoji, Sinchew reported.

Hong Kong news outlets saw that post as Jennifer saying she approves of Nicholas and Wong being together. People online on Weibo said it looks like Nicholas’s family has really welcomed Wong, as if she’s “one of them” now.

Approved by Tse’s family

Almost 30 years after Wong’s relationship with Nicholas came to light, this is the first time a Tse family member has officially approved of her. Some people online were really happy to see the family acknowledging Wong. They even compared it to how they felt Nicholas’s family treated his ex-wife, actress Cecilia Cheung, saying it seemed like they weren’t as warm towards her.



Others online talked about how Nicholas and Wong have been together, broken up, and gotten back together over the past 25 years, calling it a real “true love story.” Their relationship is something people are interested in—it has even been trending big-time on Chinese social media for days.

According to Professor Chen Zhihao of the University of Hong Kong, their ongoing partnership has transcended entertainment news and now reflects shifting societal attitudes about age-gap relationships. After a 20-year break, Nicholas restarted his "Evolution Nic Live" concert tour, which Wong discreetly attended for two nights. Wong attended Nicholas's concert When Nicholas was singing the song "Jade Butterfly" on Apr 25, Wong was spotted taking off her sunglasses to wipe away tears. She was into the music, swaying back and forth. You could tell it meant a lot to her. This short video captures the moment from the concert, which blew up online and garnered billions of views! The next day, Nicholas shared it again and wrote, "The stage is complete because of you." It was a pretty big deal because it was the first time they'd publicly said anything to each other since they got back together in 2014. Fans have thought of that song "Jade Butterfly" for a long time as their special, unofficial love song. A lot of people think that the line, "Like a butterfly transforming, becoming your light," is definitely about Wong. Can you believe the lighting at that concert? They had 2,800 smart lights creating this "falling galaxy" effect—it must have made the whole thing feel so emotional and magical. Enduring love During the performance, Nicholas was seen tearing up, a moment that touched many and was widely viewed as a natural expression of the couple's enduring love. Nicholas, who is 44, was born into a family of artists. Music and performing must run in their blood. When he was eight years old, he moved to Canada with his mum and dad. In 1995, he went to Tokyo to study music, and then, the very next year, he started his career in entertainment. As a singer in 1996, he hit it big. A few years later, he excelled in acting, getting roles in popular TV series and films like "New Police Story" and "Shaolin." He branched out, started producing and directing projects, and even got into business. And all those ventures paid off big time—he's now sitting on a net worth of about US$143 million (S$194 million). Around the year 2000, he and Wong became a couple, and that was when she became famous and successful in her career. Wong is actually 11 years older than Nicholas. In 2006, Nicholas married actress Cecilia Cheung, and they had two sons together before they divorced in 2011. Rekindled relationship Nicholas and Wong rekindled their relationship back in September of 2014. By then, Wong had already been married twice—first to a Chinese singer, Dou Wei, and then to an actor Li Yapeng. She also had two daughters from those marriages. When Wong was 18, she moved from Beijing to Hong Kong, where she became a star in the 90s. She even got famous internationally for her roles in Wong Kar-wai movies like "Chungking Express" and "2046." Plus, she became a huge name in Cantonese music.