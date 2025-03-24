SINGAPORE: In today’s competitive job market, many professionals in Singapore are beginning to feel the weight of stagnation in their careers. A recent article by Channel News Asia titled “Are you stagnating in your job? Here’s how to read the signs and decide if it’s time to quit” has struck a chord, highlighting the challenges faced by those stuck in roles that offer little opportunity for growth.

This article has sparked extensive discussion on Reddit, where users share their experiences and insights on recognising when it might be time to move on.

Understanding job stagnation

According to human resource experts featured in a Channel News Asia article, career stagnation is defined as feeling ‘stuck’ in a job. The signs include a lack of new learning opportunities, repetitive tasks, and diminishing motivation.

Ms Agnes Yee from executive recruitment firm Kerry Consulting advises that if you have been in the same role for four to five years without any change in salary, scope, or growth opportunities, and if the job no longer challenges or excites you, it might be time to re-evaluate your position. In contrast, longevity in a role that continues to offer new responsibilities or promotions can still be a positive career move.

Ms Sherry Lin, director of insurance at Ethos BeathChapman, further points out that if your skills or experience no longer align with market demands or if you consistently receive positive performance feedback without the corresponding salary increases or promotions, you may be approaching the limits of growth within your organisation. This misalignment, she warns, can lead to feelings of being undervalued and demotivated.

The report emphasises that job stagnation is not just a personal setback but a broader indicator of a stagnant job market. With limited mobility, many employees find themselves questioning the value of enduring unfulfilling roles simply for financial stability.

This sentiment resonates widely, as the article calls on employers to rethink employee engagement strategies and invest in fostering an environment that nurtures career growth and innovation.

Voices from the Reddit community

The discussion on Reddit has added a personal dimension to these issues. One user summed up the prevailing mood by stating, “West side best side. Too bad the job market (is) also very stagnant; we can all stagnate together.”

Another contributor remarked, “Market so stagnant it’s a mosquito breeding hazard,” humorously capturing the frustration felt by many. A more critical perspective was offered by a user who commented, “Quit then where is the money coming from? For most of us, the job is awful; we are there just for the money.”

This blunt observation reflects the financial realities that often force individuals to remain in unsatisfactory roles. One user noted, “I’ve been trying for close to two years now,” while another asked for advice, “Ok then what should I do ’cause I know my career has been stagnating for two years, and I have been looking for jobs but can’t get any.”

Such comments underscore the sense of urgency and the desire for actionable solutions.

Navigating career change

The Channel News Asia article and the Reddit discussion point to the need for proactive measures. Professionals are urged to reflect on their career goals, seek opportunities for upskilling, and consider a change if their current roles no longer align with their aspirations.

Whether through further education, networking, or even side projects, overcoming stagnation begins with clearly evaluating one’s professional needs and ambitions. The dual perspectives offered a compelling narrative about the challenges of job stagnation in Singapore.