Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Photos: Instagram.com/fasingapore
Sports
2 min.Read

Football Association of Singapore reveals leadership change

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that Chew Chun-Liang has stepped down as general secretary of the organisation. 

FAS president Forrest Li said, “On behalf of the Council, I want to thank Chun-Liang for his service and dedication. His professionalism and steady leadership provided stability and strengthened our administration during an important period. He has always carried himself with humility and commitment, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.” 

The FAS revealed that Badri Ghent will succeed Chun-Liang. Badri has experience in football management and distinguished himself in recent years as the sporting director of Lion City Sailors FC. 

Badri Ghent’s professional background

Badri Ghent was the youngest general manager in the Singapore Premier League at Home United FC in 2017 before joining the Lion City Sailors FC. At Home United, he built a strong and professional club experience before further distinguishing himself through his leadership at Lion City Sailors. 

See also  Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Don’t cry for me, Argentina!

Since 2020, Badri has been the sporting director of the Lion City Sailors and has led the club to impressive successes. Under his leadership, the team won several national trophies, including league championships, the Singapore Cup, and the Community Shield. 

Moreover, under him, the club became the first Singapore team to reach the final of the AFC Champions League Two. He is known for hiring good coaches and setting high standards for Singaporean football. 

With his experience, Badri is deemed a good choice to lead the organisation in improving football at all levels. 

“Badri has been involved in Singapore football for more than a decade and has a deep understanding of our local football ecosystem. His experience — from management roles at Home United to his leadership at Lion City Sailors — reflects his ability to raise standards and build strong structures. We are confident that his leadership as General Secretary will help us drive forward the Council’s priorities, strengthen the National Team, and elevate Singapore football in the years ahead,” Mr Li added. 

See also  Real Madrid stands out as role model

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on this shift. One netizen stated: “To Mr Chew and all those who have served the FAS with Drive, Pride, Passion & Love for the game….thank you, thank you so much!” 

However, several netizens were not satisfied with this leadership transition. One remarked that the organisation can change the leaders as much as it wants, but soccer in Singapore never changes. 

Another netizen declared that he didn’t see any difference in the change and that the organisation is just wasting time and money. 

