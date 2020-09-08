Food delivery rider asks for more understanding over slow vendors and rainy days

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A food delivery rider has taken to social media to ask customers for more understanding regarding order delays, which could result from slow vendors or because of rainy days.

A certain Alvin Kok shared an incident on Saturday (Sept 5) on Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page involving a customer repeatedly asking a food delivery rider to hurry up with an order.

The original post was by a fellow food delivery rider. He uploaded two screenshots of the conversation between the customer and the rider. The customer, who had ordered “a simple burger meal”, had been waiting for two hours. The customer asked the rider to “hurry up” repeatedly.

The rider apologised for the delay and noted the vendor had been slow with the order. “I’m soaking wet waiting for this order for more than 30 minutes in the shopping mall, and it’s freezing cold, sir,” he said. The rider added that he would try to speed things up but “won’t rush on the slippery roads”.

“If you are a customer, bloody hell don’t talk to riders like this,” commented the individual who shared the conversation. It is unclear if he was the rider who received the messages. “Do you think we want to wait for so long at a vendor for an order?” he asked.

“Our job is to deliver the food. We receive job, we accept, we wait, we take and we deliver,” he reiterated. The rider urged those who wished to complain to bring it up with customer service, instead of “talking to us like this”.

“And on rainy days, have some common sense not to ask the rider to rush because our lives (are) worth more than your food.”

Mr Kok, in his post on the Facebook page, asked for the public’s comments on the incident. Many urged the customer to get his own meal if he was hungry.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user has urged the Government to look into the working conditions of people doing food delivery.

Just wanna share this incident.If you are a customer, bloody hell don’t talk to riders like this. Do you think we want… Posted by ‎داني أرجونا‎ on Saturday, 5 September 2020

