Photo: Instagram/Louis Koo
Celebrity
2 min.Read

Following his first trip to Penang, HK actor Louis Koo says he has ‘fallen in love’ with Malaysia

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
HONG KONG: According to VnExpress, the famous Hong Kong actor Louis Koo had his first taste of Penang while there promoting his latest action movie, Behind the Shadows, and get this—he totally fell in love with the Malaysian state.

Photo: Instagram/Louis Koo

The Star reported that Koo wrote on a Weibo post on Tuesday that although it was his first time in Penang, he had already fallen in love. According to The Star, what truly left a mark on him were the warmth of the people and the unforgettable prawn noodles in Penang.

Absolutely love to come back

Koo also posted three photos to accompany the social media post. Koo was deeply touched by the love and support he received from his Malaysian fans! He mentioned that he’d absolutely love to come back to the state if the chance comes up again, and he even promised to dedicate more time to fan photos on his next visit, which is great news for everyone!

According to Hype, Louis Koo wasn’t alone on his Penang trip! Co-stars Chrissie Chau and Phei Yong accompanied Koo for the press tour, and they visited Megamal Pinang and Gurney Plaza.

Inaugural trip to Penang

Although 55-year-old Koo has visited Malaysia many times, this recent trip marked his very first visit to Penang—the charming state in the northwest! However, Koo said it loud and clear: one visit was all it took for him to fall head over heels for the place absolutely.

In the comments section, it was clear how much Malaysians appreciated Koo’s visit to Penang. Many fans specifically thanked him, noting that most press tours typically confine themselves to Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley.

Others were absolutely thrilled to meet Louis during the meet-and-greet sessions, eagerly sharing photos of their interactions with the actor. And, of course, plenty of people invited him to return to Penang, suggesting he try even more of the local delicacies on his next trip.

Loyal fanbase across Asia

Koo, who is now 55, really shot to fame thanks to his roles in those classic TVB dramas, such as The Condor Heroes, Detective Investigation Files IV, and A Step into the Past. His work in the late 1990s especially helped him build a vast and incredibly loyal fan base all across Asia.

For those eager to see his latest work, his new film, Behind the Shadows, just hit cinemas in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Since 2001, Koo has primarily focused on his film career, becoming a prominent figure in the Hong Kong film industry. He is known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters, moving beyond his initial typecasting in cool and aloof action roles to perform in comedies and romances successfully.

