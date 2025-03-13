SINGAPORE: Residents of an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang Crescent were left stunned when floor tiles at the lift lobby suddenly “exploded” and shattered. A video of the incident, which surfaced on TikTok, captured the dramatic moment when loud popping sounds filled the air as tiles cracked and dislodged on their own. The footage showed the person filming stepping back as the damage spread closer, showing just how unpredictable the situation was.

The viral clip has garnered over 480,000 views, 10,800 likes, more than 12,800 shares, and over 950 comments. The overwhelming engagement highlights how shocking and concerning the incident was for many viewers.

Tiles pop unexpectedly, raising safety concerns

Mothership reported that the incident occurred at Block 691A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, with checks revealing that the block was completed in 2001. The sudden failure of the tiles sparked safety concerns among residents, as sharp, broken flooring can pose a serious hazard, particularly for elderly individuals and young children.

In response, Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Yam took to Facebook to update the public on the situation. He assured residents that repairs were already underway, explaining that workers had swiftly removed the dislodged tiles and covered the affected area with a canvas sheet to ensure accessibility. According to Yam, replacement tiles had been ordered, and the repairs were expected to take approximately two weeks.

Public reactions over tile quality

The viral video of the Choa Chu Kang incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with many TikTokers offering both humorous takes and serious concerns. One commenter joked, “The tiles can’t take the pressure of inflation,” referencing Singapore’s rising costs and making light of the dramatic event.

Others, however, were more focused on the technical causes of the issue. One user theorised, “I think this is caused by heat energy making the tiles expand, but since there isn’t enough space between them, they pop out.” This aligns with expert explanations that temperature fluctuations can lead to stress between the tile and the adhesive layer.

Another netizen pointed out that “wear and tear and possible uneven cement screeding probably caused this. Air bubbles can also form beneath the tiles, leading to sudden popping.” These insights suggest that both environmental factors and construction quality play a role in such incidents.

Some commenters were particularly critical of modern HDB construction materials, with one stating, “Nowadays, the quality of tiles is horrific. Most new HDB flats will face the same issue within six to eight years after they are built. So many cases of low-quality materials being used.” This reflects growing concerns among homeowners about the durability of newer HDB projects, as reports of tile popping incidents have become more frequent in recent years.

While temperature fluctuations and ageing infrastructure are known contributors to tile dislodgement, netizens argue that better construction practices and higher-quality materials could help mitigate the issue. Many believe that town councils and developers should take a more proactive approach in ensuring long-lasting flooring solutions for public housing.

The science of popping tiles

While the sudden “explosion” of floor tiles may seem alarming, the phenomenon can be explained through basic thermodynamics and material science. The primary cause is the expansion and contraction of materials due to temperature changes.

Tiles and the underlying screed (the cement layer that holds them in place) are made of different materials, each with its own coefficient of thermal expansion, which measures how much a material expands or contracts when heated or cooled.

When exposed to heat, such as from direct sunlight or warm indoor temperatures, tiles absorb thermal energy and expand. If the expansion is constrained, meaning there is not enough space between tiles to accommodate movement, stress builds up between the tile, adhesive, and screed layer.

At night or in cooler conditions, the tiles contract again. This continuous cycle of thermal expansion and contraction weakens the bond between the tile and the adhesive. Over time, micro gaps can form, reducing adhesion strength and creating air pockets underneath the tiles.

If the stress becomes too great, or if there are imperfections in the cement screeding, such as trapped air bubbles or an uneven base, the tile will eventually lose adhesion completely, leading to a sudden “popping” effect. Additionally, moisture changes can contribute to tile failure. If water seeps into the gaps between tiles, it can weaken the adhesive layer and make it more prone to failure, especially when combined with temperature variations.

Another contributing factor is poor installation practices. If movement joints, which are small gaps that allow for expansion, or grout lines are too narrow, the pressure from expanding tiles has nowhere to go. This causes stress to accumulate, much like a stretched rubber band, until the weakest point gives way, resulting in the dramatic popping or cracking of tiles.

Tile dislodgement is a result of a combination of thermal stress, material properties, moisture effects, and construction quality. While normal wear and tear is inevitable, ensuring proper installation techniques, using flexible adhesives, and allowing for adequate movement gaps can help reduce the chances of tiles “exploding” unexpectedly.

Past cases and ongoing concerns

Mothership reported that tile popping incidents are not new in Singapore, and similar cases have been reported in HDB flats and public spaces. In January 2020, then-Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong addressed the issue in Parliament, noting that an increase in cases of popping tiles was observed in December 2019. Similarly, in 2017, the Ministry of National Development (MND) reported receiving around 2,000 cases of dislodged floor tiles annually.

Over the years, residents have raised concerns about whether ageing infrastructure or construction quality plays a role in these occurrences. While tiles, like all home fixtures, are subject to wear and tear, some worry that certain buildings may be more prone to such failures than others.

For homeowners, the responsibility of repairing popped tiles falls on them, as HDB considers it part of regular home maintenance. However, in cases where tiles in common areas or public spaces are affected, the respective town council typically steps in to carry out repairs.

Read also: From delivery to destiny: Food delivery rider rescues kitten on busy road—netizens react