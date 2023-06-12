Five, including 3-month-old baby, taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: Five people, including a three-month-old baby, were taken to the hospital yesterday afternoon (11 June) after a four-vehicle crash along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The police have revealed that the chain collision occurred around 12:20 am, in the direction of the Central Expressway towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

One of the cars is believed to have suffered the brunt of the impact from the collision. The 38-year-old male driver of the car and four passengers, including an infant, were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment by emergency responders.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. Police investigations are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg