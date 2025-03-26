SINGAPORE: In social media posts on Tuesday (March 25), the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) sounded an alarm concerning “fish cruelty,” saying that fish had died at a large pond located at a local condominium.

The water was drained from the pond even while the fish were still swimming in it. The group posted a video on Facebook and Instagram showing workers clearing the pond; while on the ground, some fish appeared to be struggling for breath. Others appeared to be very still.

“This tragic incident highlights a broader issue—ornamental fish continue to suffer due to a lack of understanding that fish are sentient beings,” ACRES emphasised in its video.

While the group acknowledged that efforts had been made by the condominium management to re-home the pond’s turtles, identified by ACRES as red-eared sliders, it added, however, that similar provisions had not been made for the fish, which caused the “slow suffocation and unnecessary suffering” of stingrays, tilapias, and plecos (sucker fish).

According to ACRES, they were “left to struggle and discarded alive under instructions of the management.”

The group also reminded that it is the duty of fish owners, breeders, and sellers to ensure that the animals in their care are properly taken care of. It quoted Dr Naomi Clark-Shen, who specialises in fish conservation and welfare, as saying: “Research has shown that fish are capable of experiencing stress and feeling pain, and so the government, businesses and general public need to ensure that such unnecessary suffering does not happen again.”

ACRES further said a case had been filed with the National Parks Board and asked the public to “urge NParks to take action, rather than making light of the matter,” by sending feedback on the NParks site.

The organisation also said in a comment over Instagram that it will also be submitting recommendations to NParks “urging action to hold the condominium accountable for its responsibilities.”

Many commenters on ACRES’ posts agreed with the stance the group has taken and said that they feel the condominium management should also be held accountable.

Others tagged NParks’ social media accounts to highlight the issue.

One wrote, “That is so sad, and rehoming of these beautiful creatures could have been possible. From a management perspective, such uncompassionate planning and unnecessary loss of life. @nparksbuzz, please consider pushing and using this as an example… of how such ponds can be humanely managed and closed.” /TISG

