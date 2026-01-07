// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ mentatdgt (for illustration purposes only)
RelationshipsSingapore News
3 min.Read

First date or job interview? Man shocked after date grills him about money and family wealth

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man new to Singapore’s dating scene recently shared on Reddit he was “shocked” by how some women treat first dates like formal interviews.

On the r/sgdatingscene forum, he recounted that on his very first date, the woman across from him immediately started asking a string of probing questions about his life and background, with barely any small talk to ease into the conversation. 

Apparently, she even asked straight away about his “finances” and his family’s financial situation, which caught him completely off guard.

By the end of the date, the verdict appeared to be in. 

The man wrote that he had effectively “failed the interview,” as he could tell he was not what the woman was looking for.

Turning to other users for their opinions, he asked, “For those who have gone on dates, have you met people who date based on financial status?”

“I am able to understand that people have the right to look for what they want, and this has been a thing since olden days, where people would tend to want to be with someone more financially well-to-do.”

See also  Lorry flips sideways into pedestrian walkway along Punggol Road, taking rain shelter down with it

“Even if that person did not raise financial questions now, they will ask as time passes, because marriage requires communication on financial [matters]. May I know, is it a norm that people ask these questions?”

“I think this is a very Asian thing.”

As grim as this all sounds, several Redditors said it’s just the reality of dating in Singapore nowadays.

One user shared that his date once quizzed him on “how many suits he owned,” “which brands they were,” and even whether his salary could cover an HDB flat. On top of that, she reportedly asked “why he doesn’t drive anymore” and told him to “stop wearing Uniqlo pants.”

Another commented, “Not a surprise. Sinkie women will NEVER tell you they are materialistic or gold diggers but will ask 1001 questions related to money and finances.”

Others, however, were more open, saying that questions like these should be asked more often on dates, since financial compatibility is an important part of a relationship.

See also  ‘What is this round up concept?’ — Singapore woman curious why men lie about their height on dating apps

One shared, “I have been on dates that are exactly like this, just interviews about the heck out of my background & financial capabilities. I don’t find it surprising though; people do want to have financially secure lives, and I feel that it helps tremendously to establish the reality of the relationship.”

Another explained, “After you’ve reached your 30s, and if you’re serious in settling down. I personally feel it’s okay to ask each other’s annual income. Especially when there are so many independent and career-minded women, they might not want to date under them. Same for men, they might prefer women that’s drawing a decent income so they don’t have to provide much?”

A fourth remarked, “I think this is a very Asian thing. Like in Korea or Japan, the dating apps have a salary category. In Singapore, we mostly use global apps so no such thing but people tend to ask during the meetups if it’s not very clear they can afford certain lifestyles ppl are looking for.”

See also  'Is this SG men these days?' — Woman says her BF never once initiated a date or treated her

In other news, an employer has called on government authorities to implement stronger protections for households after her helper abruptly stopped responding and did not return to work following an approved urgent leave.

The woman, who shared her experience in the Facebook group ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper’ on Tuesday (Jan 6), said her helper had only been employed for three months when she requested to return to her home country.

Read more: ‘It’s very hard to trust them’: Employer says her maid never returned after going on ‘urgent leave’, calls for stronger protections

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...
Singapore News

New Zealand woman caught at Auckland Airport with S$4million worth of meth after flight from SG

NEW ZEALAND: A woman from New Zealand was caught...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

New Zealand woman caught at Auckland Airport with S$4million worth of meth after flight from SG

NEW ZEALAND: A woman from New Zealand was caught...

Singapore becomes Asia’s burger launchpad for global fast-food chains

SINGAPORE: Singapore is quickly turning into Asia’s burger gateway,...

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in...

Business

Cross-border deals power hiring boom in Singapore’s legal sector

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s legal scene is perky with novel prospects,...

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in...

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //