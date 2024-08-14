SINGAPORE: In the bustling heart of Singapore, where culinary delights are as diverse as its population, the question of where to go for that all-important first date has sparked an intriguing debate.

A recent survey, commissioned by Bumble and conducted in June 2024, sheds light on the preferences of Singaporeans when it comes to choosing a venue for their initial romantic encounters.

The study, which polled a diverse group of 1,000 Singaporeans aged 18 to 43, reveals that while the majority are open to the idea of dining at a hawker centre, there’s a notable percentage who believe it’s not quite the right setting for a first date.

A mixed bag of opinions

Interestingly, the survey found that 89% of Singaporeans are generally amenable to the idea of dating at hawker centres, showcasing the deep-rooted love for local food culture. However, 21% of respondents expressed reservations about the suitability of such venues for a first date.

This sentiment is particularly pronounced among Gen Zs, with 23% voicing their opposition, slightly more than their millennial counterparts.

Hawker Centres: More than just convenience?

Despite the general acceptance, the survey uncovered that only about 30% of Singaporeans have been on a date at a hawker centre, with a mere 16% having experienced a first date in such a setting.

This suggests that while hawker centres are seen as acceptable, they might not be the first choice for many. Reasons cited include concerns about the ambience, such as the heat, noise, and crowd, which might detract from the romantic experience.

Additionally, some view dining at hawker centres as more of a practical, everyday activity rather than a deliberate date setting.

Impact of suggesting a Hawker Centre date

But what if you do suggest a hawker centre for that first meeting? The survey indicates that, for the most part, it wouldn’t make a difference to your potential partner’s perception of you, with 66% of respondents saying it wouldn’t affect their view.

However, there’s a gender divide in the responses. A higher percentage of women (24%) indicated they might see their date in a less favourable light than men (9%).

Conversely, men were more likely (25%) to view their date more positively for suggesting a hawker centre than women (10%). This could reflect traditional gender expectations, with men perhaps valuing practicality and affordability more in a date setting.

Hawker Centre or not: A personal choice

Ultimately, the choice of a hawker centre for a first date seems to be a personal one, influenced by individual preferences and expectations.

While it might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it could be the perfect backdrop to a memorable first encounter for those who appreciate the casual, authentic vibe of Singapore’s food scene.

As the survey shows, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but understanding the nuances of what makes a good first date can help navigate Singapore’s dating scene.

