Fire in Whampoa HDB flat injures 10 people, including 3 children

Singapore – A raging fire engulfed a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Whampoa on Sunday (Feb 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 22 Jalan Tenteram on Sunday at about 9:10 am.

“The fire was raging and had engulfed a residential unit on the second floor,” said SCDF in a Facebook post. “Six occupants from the affected unit had self-evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.”

According to SCDF, two of the six occupants were found on the ground floor with injuries. They were attended to immediately by a paramedic and crew from the SCDF’s Emergency Medical Services.

Simultaneously, firefighters from the Central Fire Station extinguished the fire using one water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

Ten people, including three children, were taken to hospitals. They had sustained injuries and smoke inhalation as a result of the fire, said SCDF.

“As a precautionary measure, about 100 persons from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police.”

A few neighbouring units beside and above the affected unit also sustained heat and smoke damages.

A preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates it was of electrical origin from the living room./TISG

