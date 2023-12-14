SINGAPORE: A fire that erupted in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat located at Crawford Lane in the Kallang area on Monday night (11 Dec) has been attributed to an electric bicycle that was left charging. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that the fire, reported around 11:50pm, erupted in a unit on the 15th floor of Block 463, Crawford Lane. SCDF personnel arrived swiftly and used a water cannon to extinguish the flames.

The devastating impact of the fire was evident, with photographs released by the SCDF revealing extensive damage to the living room of the affected unit. Preliminary findings from the investigation pointed to the electric bicycle, which was in the process of charging in the living room, as the source of the fire.

Fortunately, the unit was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and 35 residents in the block had evacuated before the SCDF’s arrival, ensuring the safety of the community.

