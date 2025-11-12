Filipino migrant workers at Taiwan’s TaiDoc fight back against labour rights violations

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN: Filipino migrant workers at TaiDoc Technology Corporation, a major medical device manufacturer in Taiwan, have complained about what they describe as systematic infringements of labour rights.

Union leaders allege that management retaliated against organisers shortly after the union’s formation. Workers say they were called in for questioning, pressured to provide lists of union members, and warned that participation could result in the loss of benefits or overtime pay. Company meetings reportedly required attendees to surrender their phones and attend closed-door sessions under scrutiny.

Beyond workplace restrictions, the workers remain tied to Taiwan’s broker system, which requires monthly fees of NT$1,500 to NT$1,800, often without clear services in return. Contract renewals purportedly cost NT$18,000, and job transfers or company resignations can mean payments corresponding to one month’s compensation. Pregnant employees are purportedly sent home instantly, and leave of absence comes with similar fees.

TaiDoc, known for its FORA brand of medical devices, exports mainly to Europe and the United States, where scrutiny of supply chains for forced labour has intensified. Labour activists warn that continuing allegations could make the company vulnerable to trade restrictions or import bans, similar to actions taken against other Taiwanese manufacturers found to have breached labour standards.

The New Taipei Department of Labor confirmed that TaiDoc had previously received warnings for labour violations and could face penalties if the issues persist. Authorities noted that curfews and retaliation against union leaders could constitute breaches of Taiwan’s labour laws.

Union members staged a demonstration outside the Ministry of Labour, calling for the enforcement of labour protections and respect for migrant workers’ right to organise. TaiDoc has not yet publicly responded to the union’s demands.

The clash has reignited debate about the treatment of migrant workers in Taiwan. The union’s campaign mirrors a growing movement among migrant workers for fair treatment, dignity, and the right to organise within Taiwan’s industrial labour force.