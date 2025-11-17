Fight at Ang Mo Kio durian stall ends with arrest of 2 men

SINGAPORE: A brawl broke out at a durian stall at Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Nov 15), allegedly involving at least three people. It resulted in the arrest for affray of two men aged 26 and 31 years old.

Additionally, a 52-year-old man who had been injured in the altercation was brought in a conscious state to Sengkang General Hospital after the fight.

Investigations into the altercation are now ongoing.

Eyewitnesses, meanwhile, saw two other people being evaluated for minor injuries by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). However, they declined to be brought to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The fight occurred at Block 530 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, the two men who were originally involved were a man who had been working at the stall for around eight months and a new employee who was only on his second day on the job.

Read also: Street fight that took place after photographers refused to hand over paid photos to tourists sparks public outcry

The two men started off by merely exchanging angry words, but this escalated into violence

The Police and the SCDF told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at around 10 pm on Nov 15. A photo published by Shin Min Daily News shows a man being treated for injuries. Another picture showed a female officer taking away a metal clothes rack.

Ms Zhao, who manages the durian stall, told the Chinese-language daily that the clothes rack had been used as a weapon during the brawl.

She had suddenly heard a noise that turned out to be the two men fighting. Ms Zhao also said that the employee who had been working at the stall for some time now had a good reputation among the employees and worked well with them.

“Now both have been taken away by the police, and I don’t know when they will be released. Today it’s just me and another employee manning the stall,” Ms Zhao added.

The third worker who had gotten involved in the brawl is believed to have taken the side of one of the workers.

A man who had witnessed the fight and who spoke to Shin Min Daily News said that he heard that the two men who were arrested disliked each other. /TISG

Read also: Singapore couple’s fight over condo sale profit ends violently amid record gains and losses in the property market