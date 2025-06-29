Street fight that took place after photographers refused to hand over paid photos to tourists sparks public outcry

A street fight between two tourists and an alleged illegal street photographer took place in the heart of Kuala Lumpur over the weekend, sparking debate online about aggressive scams targeting visitors.

The incident, which unfolded on Saturday (28 June) near Kuala Lumpur City Center (KLCC), was captured on video by passersby and later shared on the Instagram account traveljimat_.

The footage shows two men in a heated argument that quickly escalates into a physical altercation on the road. A third person attempted to intervene but was unable to de-escalate the situation, and the scene turned chaotic as onlookers watched.

In the video, one of the men can be seen wielding a selfie stick and a mobile phone, believed to be an individual offering unauthorized photography services to unsuspecting tourists.

According to the victim, trouble began when the man, who claimed to be a professional photographer, offered to take photos for RM5 (approximately SGD 1.51) for two pictures. The tourists eventually posed for 18 photos. However, after the shoot, the photographer allegedly refused to hand over the images and demanded an additional RM20 (about SGD 6.04).

Even after payment, the tourists reported that the photos, which were sent via WhatsApp, were quickly deleted. When the victim protested and threatened to call the police, the photographer allegedly demanded more “tea money,” a term often used to describe an informal bribe. The situation then turned violent, culminating in the street fight.

The video poster urged the public to be vigilant against such scams, warning that seemingly harmless offers for cheap photos could lead to harassment and extortion.

The footage has since sparked a flood of reactions online. Many netizens shared similar experiences of being pressured or harassed by unauthorized photographers in tourist hotspots. Others called on authorities to step up enforcement.