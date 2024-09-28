KOREA: Allkpop reports that FIFTY FIFTY’s label ATTRAKT confirmed on Sept 28, KST, that the group will not participate in SBS’s music program Inkigayo.

This decision comes after SBS’s investigative program, Unanswered Questions, faced backlash over its coverage of the FIFTY FIFTY case. The program, which has aired since 1992, was criticized for its alleged bias and incomplete information regarding the ongoing legal dispute.

While Unanswered Questions did apologize to viewers for causing discomfort and providing inaccurate information, its reputation remained damaged.

Negative portrayal

According to Jeon Hong Joon, CEO of ATTRAKT, the program never directly apologized to the company for the negative portrayal. In an interview, Jeon expressed his dissatisfaction, saying:

“Even if you consider that variety shows and investigative programs operate separately, it doesn’t change the fact that Unanswered Questions harmed ATTRAKT’s reputation.

How could I send FIFTY FIFTY to appear on an SBS program? I’d rather maintain my dignity than chase after money.”

Despite this, FIFTY FIFTY has continued promoting their music on other platforms. After releasing their second mini-album, Love Tune, the group has been performing their title track, “SOS,” on several music shows, including M! Countdown, Music Bank, and Music Core.

Catchy tunes

FIFTY FIFTY is a South Korean girl group that has taken the K-pop world by storm. Known for their catchy tunes and energetic performances, they’ve gained a significant domestic and international following.

The group was formed in 2022 under the label ATTRAKT. The group’s original membership of five has changed as a result of contractual conflicts. Their song “Cupid” became a viral sensation, propelling them to international fame.

FIFTY FIFTY’s music blends K-pop, R&B, and dance-pop elements, creating a distinctive sound. FIFTY FIFTY is made up of four members. Saena is the main vocalist of the group, while Aran is the lead vocalist and rapper.

Keena is the main dancer and vocalist, while Shinji is the youngest member, vocalist and rapper.