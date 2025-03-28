MIAMI: The group stage for the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2025, which will be held in Chile from June 28 to July 6, has been finalised after the official draw, which took place on March 26, in Miami, USA.

The draw process was led by Carlos Alves, Executive Director of FIBA’s Regional Office in the Americas, with special guests joining the event, including Carla Cortijo of Puerto Rico, Iziane Castro of Brazil, and Sylvia Fowles of the United States, all iconic former players from the region.

What happened in the draw?

Before the draw started, the 10 participating teams were grouped into five pots, each containing two teams, based on the most recent FIBA Women’s World Ranking, presented by Nike.

Moreover, two additional pots, each numbered 1 through 5, were utilised to determine each team’s position within their respective group and the sequence of the games.

Chile, as the host nation, was automatically placed in Group B at position B4, which led to El Salvador being assigned to Group A. The remaining teams were drawn and distributed between both groups.

Here are the draw results:

Group Group B 1. Dominican Republic 2. Argentina 3. Canada 4. El Salvador 5. Brazil 1. Mexico 2. Colombia 3. United States 4. Chile 5. Puerto Rico

How will the tournament go?

In the group phase of the event, each team will play a game against every other member of their group. The top four teams from each group will then battle in the quarter-finals, and they will be paired based on their final ranking in the group phase.

The teams that win the quarter-finals will advance to the semi-finals, where they will compete for a spot in the gold medal game. The losing teams will play for the bronze medal.

Brazil, the defending champions, will aim to defend their title. The winner of the 2025 tournament in Chile will earn an automatic place in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Germany.

Moreover, this event will mark the 18th FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, recognised as the most prestigious women’s national team tournament in the Americas.

In a social media post shared by FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, netizens expressed their thoughts.

