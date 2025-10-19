// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 20, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ JtmNovember954 (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
3 min.Read

‘Felt like we were just a stepping stone’: SG employer says she feels used after her domestic helper, who earned S$850, quit after finding a ‘better employer’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: An employer recently vented her frustration on social media, saying she “felt used” by her domestic helper who suddenly decided to leave after finding what she believed was a “better” employer.

Posting in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group on Friday (Oct 17), the employer shared that the helper had only been with her family for a few months before abruptly announcing her intention to transfer.

According to her post, the helper gave a vague reason for wanting to leave, claiming that the other helper in the household “has no common sense.” When asked to explain further, the helper could only point to a single, trivial incident involving a blocked sink. 

The other helper, however, told the employer that she was unaware of any problem and was shocked by the accusation. She did not even see the sink incident as an issue, as it was so minor.

“I feel blindsided and, honestly, I feel used,” the employer wrote. “It’s starting to feel like we were just a stepping stone for her while she waited for something better. I’ve gone out of my way to make sure she felt respected and supported, and she has become close to my children. We had a clear agreement, and now she wants to break it over something so trivial.”

See also  Marine Parade Town Council Confirms "ownself check ownself" in Attempt to Turn Gaffe into PR Win

The employer added that before hiring the helper, her previous employer had already warned her that this helper had a history of transferring frequently without solid reasons. 

“Her previous employer warned me she had a pattern of wanting to transfer without solid reasons. I asked her about it, and she explained she had been asked to work on her off days and there were food issues, which honestly seemed fair to me at the time,” she wrote.

Though the employer initially felt hesitant about hiring her, she ultimately gave in at the end as the helper “messaged her multiple times saying she would love to join” and “reassured her she was genuinely keen and not just choosing them because she had no other options.”

The employer also mentioned that the terms of employment were clear and fair. The helper received $850 per month, a full weekly rest day, a 9 p.m. curfew, and the freedom to leave the house at any time in the morning. She could also choose her own meals, which the employer provided, and was even offered coverage for a flight to visit a friend abroad.

See also  Performance anxiety: Singapore schoolkids struggle with stress

Regarding her duties, the employer said that the helper was only responsible for cleaning and some light childcare. Additionally, she had no cooking duties and was given a two- to three-hour rest period in the middle of each day.

Unsure of how to address this whole mess, the employer sought guidance from the online community, asking, “What should I do?”

“Do not allow transfer; send her straight home…”

In the comments, many netizens urged the employer to send the helper back home. One said, “Instead of transferring her, you can send her home. But you cannot tell her beforehand, also cause then she may plot something, e.g. run away, and give you more trouble.”

Another chimed in, “She’s taking advantage of you. Please do other employers a favour by not letting her transfer, thank you.”

A third added, “I’ll give you a very good suggestion. Do not allow transfer; send her straight home to the point of origin in the contract, nowhere else, and wash your hands of her. You should not have pity for someone who used you, who played you, and who is so ungrateful! I repeat, no transfer. Hope you will find another genuine and honest helper.”

See also  Maid's employer says, 'My baby fell out of the bed and hit her head because my helper always falls asleep while watching her'

Several domestic helpers also joined the discussion, noting how fortunate the helper was to have such a considerate and kind employer who provided a generous salary. 

One commented, “Woah, she is so very lucky; my salary is only S$725 and I get only one day off per month, and I’m on my second contract with them now.”

Another wrote, “I hope I can have such a very kind employer and this high salary. God bless you, madam; I hope you find a helper who is as good as you.”

If employers have issues or complaints about their domestic helpers, they can share feedback about the helper’s performance on the Ministry of Manpower’s website

Read also: Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘This is exhausting and draining me a lot’: Woman says boyfriend shuts her out despite her constant love and reassurance

SINGAPORE: Relationships are supposed to be about trust, communication,...

Marketing employee suspects she may be working in a ‘burnout factory’ after being assigned 25 clients

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean marketing employee is beginning to suspect...

Local woman wonders ‘if work-life balance in Singapore’ even exists after working in three burnout-inducing jobs

SINGAPORE: After working in three different companies that frequently...

Will economic changes leave the middle class ‘displaced’?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post questioning the future of Singapore’s...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //