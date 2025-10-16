// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Fresh grad says he feels ‘compelled’ to accept S$2.6k job offer amid Singapore’s tough job market, seeks advice on Reddit

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate from one of Singapore’s top private universities recently took to Reddit to seek advice after receiving a S$2,600-a-month management trainee offer from a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME). 

Posting on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Wednesday (Oct 15), he shared that he “feels compelled” to accept the offer despite knowing he’s being “lowballed,” as he worries that opportunities are becoming increasingly scarce in Singapore’s competitive job market.

He also explained that he had done his research and discovered that management trainee positions typically offer between S$2,800 and S$4,000, depending on the company and industry.

“[It’s just] hard to find a job, and the jobs that are found, always lowball,” he wrote. “This market is insanity. Any thoughts?”

“Sounds like they are just trying to hire some cheap labour.”

In the comments, many Redditors urged the fresh graduate not to take up the offer, arguing that the pay was far too low for someone with a degree. Several pointed out that S$2,600 a month was closer to what polytechnic graduates typically earn, not university graduates.

See also  Fresh grad earning $5K asks if it's "weird to stay as junior even after working for 5-10 years?"

One said, “S$2.6k pay is too low… if you are willing to accept S$2.6k pay, then what did you study for a degree in the first place?”

Another shared, “I started as a marketing exec with S$2.5k! I was a poly grad then. Please keep hunting and milk this place for all it’s worth.”

A third commented, “S$2.6K (thereabouts) was the starting salary ~15 years ago, and that’s not even a management trainee…”

A fourth added, “This was my entry-level salary 6 years ago with a diploma… sounds like they are just trying to hire some cheap labour.”

Still, despite the flood of discouraging comments, several users encouraged him to take the offer anyway. They explained that although the pay might be low, the position could still provide him with valuable skills, hands-on experience, and a stepping stone toward better opportunities in the future.

Some also pointed out that it was a better option than staying idle and letting the gap in his résumé grow.

See also  Netizen asks what jobs are more recession-proof in Singapore outside the public sector

One user added, “Do the math, if you reject the S$2.6k now and say you find a S$3k job in 3 mths. S$400/mth difference is S$4.8k/yr, but in the 3rd month you’re jobless, you lose out on S$7.8k of salary. This is not taking into account CPF, etc., and it’s not guaranteed you find a much better paying job within the timeframe.”

In other news, a senior employee at an American MNC has sparked a heated debate online after revealing his frustrations with newly hired graduates from SMU who, despite being in key positions, are refusing to engage in social activities with senior management outside of office hours.

Detailing his dilemma on the r/SGexams subreddit on Tuesday (Oct 14), the senior employee explained that he has been encouraging the two fresh graduates whenever possible to get involved in the company’s social activities, including attending the regular Friday team drinks with an ang moh executive, having lunch with senior colleagues, and joining weekend sports activities.

See also  Singapore workers struggle to find jobs amid shifting market demands

Despite his efforts, however, the two fresh graduates have repeatedly turned down his invitations, saying they “already have gaming plans.”

Read more: Senior employee seeks advice after SMU fresh grads refuse to join Friday drinks or weekend events

