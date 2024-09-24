SINGAPORE: A Singaporean lady ranted on Reddit complaining that while she’s under 18, she’s frequently mistaken for someone in their mid-20s to early 30s. She also shared that ever since she was 14, people have thought of her as an adult.

“It’s become a recurring theme, with friends often revealing they assumed I was over 20 until I corrected them. I’m aware I shouldn’t let this bother me, as it perpetuates negative stereotypes about ageing, which is a natural and acceptable process.

However, I’m puzzled by why this misperception of my age is causing me so much distress. I’ve speculated that my prominent cheekbones might contribute to this, but can they make me appear nearly a decade older?

This misunderstanding has become a significant insecurity for me, and it’s distressing when people express disbelief that I’m under 20.”

She further inquired if any other women experienced this throughout their lives.

“Will this continue when I reach my mid-20s, making me appear 40 when I’m 27? Could this perception work in my favour in the professional world, where people might take me more seriously? Is my demeanour also a factor in how people perceive my age?” she asked.

A predicament: Looking old when you’re not

In a world obsessed with youth, looking older than your actual age can feel like a curse. It’s a peculiar predicament that many, especially women, find themselves in, navigating the complexities of being perceived as older than they truly are.

This phenomenon isn’t just about a few extra years; it’s about the societal implications, the personal insecurities, and the unexpected advantages that come with it.

For some, the journey of being mistaken for an older adult begins early. Imagine being 14 and constantly mistaken for a 20-year-old. It might seem like a compliment at first, but as the years go by, the novelty wears off.

The comments and messages become a constant reminder that your appearance doesn’t align with your age. This mismatch can lead to a whirlwind of emotions, from confusion to insecurity.

Genetics?

Why does this happen? Genetics plays a significant role, with features like high cheekbones often making individuals appear more mature. However, it’s not just about physical attributes; demeanour and attitude can also reinforce this perception.

The way something is said or how one carries oneself can add years to one’s perceived age.

The emotional toll of looking older than your age can be significant. It’s not just about vanity; it’s about grappling with societal expectations and the fear of ageing.

In a culture that often equates youth with beauty and desirability, feeling old before your time can be a source of deep insecurity. The constant refrain of “I don’t believe you’re under 20” can wear down even the most resilient individual.

The professional advantage

Yet, there’s another side to this coin. In the professional world, looking older can sometimes work in your favour. Being perceived as older can lead to being taken more seriously, especially in industries that value maturity and experience.

This advantage can be a double-edged sword, as it reinforces the notion that youth are less capable, but for those navigating their careers, it can be a welcome benefit.

The question remains — will this continue as you age? Will you look 40 at 27? The truth is ageing is a complex process influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and skincare. While some may continue to look older than their peers, others may find that the gap narrows as everyone catches up.

It’s a reminder that ageing is a natural and inevitable part of life, and while it may feel like a struggle now, it’s a journey shared by everyone.

Embracing your age

Ultimately, the struggle of looking older than your actual age is about more than just appearance. It’s about challenging societal norms, embracing your identity, and finding beauty in every stage of life.

Whether you’re being carded at the bar or leading a meeting, your worth isn’t determined by how old you look but by who you are.

Feeling old before your time is a complex experience that touches on issues of identity, perception, and societal expectations.

While it may bring its share of struggles, it also offers unique insights and advantages. By embracing our age, whatever it may be, you can navigate this journey with grace and confidence.