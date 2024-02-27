;
Featured News Relationships

Father threatens to disown son if “he doesn’t make it into NUS, NTU or any one of the top universities”

ByYoko Nicole

February 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: A young man revealed on social media that his father has threatened to disown him if “he doesn’t make it into NUS, NTU, or any of the top universities”.

“Honestly, I’m anxious and scared that I won’t be able to make it into a good university just because of this. It would literally ruin my family and my life. Everyone’s been telling me that it is hard to get into a good university through polytechnic, which makes me even more anxious,” the young man wrote on r/SGexams on Monday (Feb 26).

After showing his father his recent scores, the young man said his father laughed and mocked him. His mother didn’t talk to him for a few days.

“I got a o level score of l1r4 7 and l1r5 12, which can’t get me into any ‘good’ junior colleges, as my parents said. They called me a failure and asked me why I was upset with my results when it was the result of the little amount of studying I did.

See also  24 yo woman immediately leaves home after graduating to escape toxic family environment

My math improved drastically from C6 to A1, and I achieved distinctions for all subjects except bio, which I got C5 in.”

Although he and his mother are on good terms now, the young man admitted that he still “feels extremely guilty” whenever she looks into her eyes. 

“Your parents are giving you such a hard time, which is really unreasonable”

After reading the young man’s post, many Singaporean Redditors became enraged, believing his parents’ actions to be irrational. 

Several of them even described his parents as terrible, with his father in particular being toxic.

One individual said, “So much pressure on you to succeed. Your parents are giving you such a hard time, which is really unreasonable. And why is there so much pressure for you to achieve this?

Unless your parents are incredibly gifted themselves, there seems to be so much pressure to perform. I hear you and I understand.”

While another commented, “Imagine being a dad, having just spent 17-20 years working hard, feeding and raising a child, going through financial and emotional stress… Only to disown said child, because the child CANNOT ENTER A UNIVERSITY?!”

See also  Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes

Some, on the other hand, believed that his parents had the mentality of a “toxic Asian parent,” having grown up in a strict family themselves and believing that tough love was the best way to bring up a child.

One individual added, “Keep up the good work, parents will never be satisfied until you are at the top, which is almost impossible unless you’re a born genius. Sometimes it’s good to cut off toxic people even if they’re your parents.”

Common characteristics of Toxic Parents

Toxic parenting can cause significant harm to a child in both the short and long term. 

However, early detection can make a world of difference because the child can act on it right away and find ways to defend themselves against their parents’ toxic behaviour.

These are the common characteristics of toxic parents, according to DFS Consulting:

  1. They are self-centred. Toxic parents are usually emotionally unavailable, narcissistic, and unconcerned about their children’s needs and emotions.
  2. They physically and/or verbally abuse their child. It is natural for a parent to discipline their children, but if it occurs frequently and intentionally, there is an issue. Toxic parents abuse their children through hitting, yelling, threats, name-calling, shifting blame, silent treatment, and gaslighting.
  3. They are controlling. Toxic parents want power over their children, and they do this by invading their children’s privacy or controlling their choices.
  4. They are manipulative. These types of parents frequently use guilt, shame, money, or other possessions to manipulate their children.
  5. They violate boundaries. Toxic parents will push and push until they get what they want. They do not respect their children’s wishes or growth and don’t care how their child will feel as long as they get their desired result.
See also  NUS falls to third place in Asian University Rankings

Read also: 22yo woman asks, “how do I get a house?” to get away from toxic family

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Relationships

Man gets anxious after his cousin, who borrowed S$8k from him, stopped responding to his messages

December 12, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans seeking cheaper medical care in JB among reasons why Singapore health sector faces growth constraints

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Woman who posted a helper’s photo online and blamed her for a toddler running away while under her care sparks debate

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Property

Singapore tops global rent prices; renters in major cities struggling amid rising demand

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever says the more AI has the power to reason, the less predictable it becomes

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Delay in Johor-Singapore SEZ deal sparks uncertainty for SMEs’ growth and investment plans

December 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“Love Your Enemy” stars Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi revisit the location of their first kiss

December 14, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.