// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
25.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Press Release
BusinessSingapore News
2 min.Read

Father secures professional doctorate in later years to inspire his son

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: For Jay Choy, achieving a Professional Doctorate in Sustainability Leadership and Indoor Environmental Quality is more than an academic achievement or a professional status. It is an inspiration for his little boy, showing him that perseverance will lead you to success when life takes an unexpected turn. 

Jay’s career story

Jay is the founder of  FJ SafeSpace Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company committed to improve indoor air quality in homes, schools, offices, and industrial spaces. He spent two decades working at Ricoh, a Japanese multinational, where the corporate realm would define his professional identity. He made a major career decision when he was unexpectedly retrenched, and he faced a personal question: “Who do I choose to become next?” 

With this, Jay took the leap and stepped into an industry that only a few people spoke about at that time–indoor air quality. Given that this field was new to him, he rebuilded his career from scratch–learned new knowledge, acquired new skills, and felt a new sense of purpose. Despite all of his uncertainties, he kept on moving forward, knowing that his young son was watching his every step. 

See also  MOM: 40 employers face scrutiny for wage violations; 120 salary disputes filed annually by work permit holders

“It has been two years and nine months since I started this journey,” Jay shares. “Many days were difficult, but I kept going because I knew the example I set today would become the story my son remembers tomorrow.” 

Through his company, Jay applies a structured, data-driven approach to indoor environmental quality guided by the SAFE-AIR Protocol™ and the 4M Approach (Monitor, Measure, Mitigate, Manage). His work is supported by real-time monitoring using uHoo Aura devices, listed as RESET Air Accredited Grade B, and complemented by BioZone’s Photoplasma air and surface disinfection technology.

These interventions align with recognised frameworks such as BCA Green Mark 2021 and WELL, translating sustainability principles into measurable, real-world outcomes. 

Acquiring a life milestone 

Acquiring a Professional Doctorate means an individual has real-world contributions, lived experience, and sustained impact in sustainability leadership and indoor environmental quality. For Jay, this doctorate is more than a professional milestone, but a living proof to his son that growth does not stop with age, and that reinvention is always possible. 

See also  Attracting global ‘rainmakers’ part of ‘offensive strategy’ to bring in top foreign talent — Manpower Minister Tan See Leng

“Not for a title. Not for status,” Jay says. “But so my son knows that even when life shifts, we can choose to stand up, rebuild, and keep walking with purpose.” 

He was joined on stage in Kuala Lumpur by his wife and son during the awarding ceremony. The certificate that Jay took home was a testament of his professional experience, but the journey with his family about perseverance and resilience was the lessons that he hopes his son will carry into adulthood. 

“If this moment means anything,” Jay reflects, “it’s that your journey continues even when the chapter changes. Your work still matters, even when no one notices. And the quiet steps you take today may become the story your children remember tomorrow.” 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me...

France’s 35-hour workweek and what Singapore can (and can’t) learn from it

As Singapore’s workforce and employers navigate the fluid, shifting...

‘This is the new reality of surviving in a ruthless market’: Man starts job hopping after retrenchment, doubles salary in two years

SINGAPORE: Loyalty to one company used to be considered...

A new medicine giant? Việt Nam’s pharma exports surge to $312 million

HÀ NỘI: Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry is quietly transforming—and it’s...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //