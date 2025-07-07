Fatal accident on Seletar West Link leads to death of 35-year-old van driver

// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident along Seletar West Link heading towards Yishun Avenue 1 on Sunday morning (6 July).

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which involved a van and a dump truck, at around 10:05am. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Eyewitness photos shared on the Telegram channel ‘SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News’ showed that at least two lanes of the highway were closed to traffic following the collision. The closure, which lasted for about three hours, caused congestion in the area as police and recovery vehicles arrived to clear the scene.

Several police cars and two dump trucks were seen parked by the roadside. The grey van, which appeared to have rear-ended one of the dump trucks, was stopped behind it with its rear hatch and doors open. Items from the vehicle were strewn across the road.

Dashcam footage circulating online showed officers setting up a blue police tent next to the van. A uniformed officer remained stationed nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.

