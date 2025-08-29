FAS releases a statement as response to online discussions about Singapore U17 Team’s AFC Qualifiers preparation for November 2025

The Football Association of Singapore recently released a statement on their official website to address the online discussion about Singapore’s U17 Team’s AFC Qualifiers in November 2025. The issue came into the spotlight after a mother posted her concerns online, stating that her son was taken off the national youth team because he chose to miss an overseas training camp to be ready for his upcoming exams.

“This is not about one boy or one trip. It is about building an environment where football and education are not in conflict, where young players are nurtured holistically, and where no child is ever forced to choose between the two,” the mother shared on a social media post.

In response to this, FAS explained in their statement that last May, there was a meeting at the Jalan Besar Stadium for all Singapore U17 players who were shortlisted, and the primary goal of the briefing was to discuss the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers that will happen in November 2025.

FAS emphasised that at the meeting, the athletes were informed about the training camps and the schedule of tournaments that were planned before the November qualifiers. Moreover, the players were told that the training camp would be held from September 6 to 14, 2025, during the official school holidays.

“Given the emphasis on the U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the players were also asked for their total commitment in relation to the training camps and tournaments lined up,” FAS remarked.

Specifically, the players were required to commit to the following: Training camp in Bangkok (June 21-29, 2025), Lion City Cup (July 8-13, 2025), Overseas Training Camps (September 6-14, 2025) & (November 11-21, 2025), and the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers (November 22-30, 2025). They were also required to attend training and matches that happen five days a week.

FAS also stated that they understand many U17 players would be taking their “N” or “O” Level exams this year. “It was made clear to all players that the preparation for the tournament will be very intense and that a high level of self-discipline will be required to achieve a good balance between preparing for both the tournament and the examinations,” the organisation said.

Players were then asked to discuss this concern with their parents and confirm if they can still attend all the training camps and tournaments. If the player couldn’t fully commit to the schedules, FAS would respect the decision, but the athlete wouldn’t be eligible to play for the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers. For those who could fully commit themselves, FAS made it clear that the athletes would still have to take their exams like everyone else, with no special treatment, as there would be allotted time for studying during training camps.

FAS further explained: “The players and their families were informed of these requirements months in advance for their planning purposes; and not a surprise for them. It was also made clear that no exceptions will be made for any individual players.

“Football is a team sport. Any form of absence will inadvertently affect the training conditions and environment, ultimately leading to sub-optimal preparation for an official elite-level competition at the Asian level. To fly the Singapore flag at such a major stage, 100% commitment is expected from the players.”

FAS concluded the statement by appreciating the commitment and hard work of the young athletes and their families. The organisation also said that, given the opportunity to participate in the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, they are focusing on what is best for the whole team, and not just individual players.