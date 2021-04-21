Home News Featured News Fake job offer letters from SGH circulate in India

Hospital issues alert on Facebook

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Fake letters offering jobs at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) have been circulating in India.

These letters offer the position of store keeper and a monthly salary of S$1512.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Apr 20), SGH alerted against the scam.

It wrote: “Please be warned that the Hospital did not issue such letters. The Hospital does not have recruitment office or agent overseas”.

The hospital added that the fake letters could be made out from the exceptionally large SGH logo, the wrong address printed and the wrong employment agency (CV KM Brothers).

In poor English, the letters also promise those hired “All of benefits as outlined in the Singapore general hospital guidelines which will be provide with contract”.

Photo: FB/SGH

Photo: FB/SGH

The letters say the new hires will have to work 48 hours a week, earning S$8 per hour of overtime, and will be provided with accommodation, transportation and medical help.

They add that the offer is contingent on “successfully passing document test in next 3 Days from the date of receiving the letter”.

The letter shared by SGH on Facebook was signed by one Manual Santiago, the human resource manager of the company. It also stated that Barry Johnson, the controller, will be the one in charge of new hires. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

