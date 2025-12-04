Fake everyday essentials flood Thailand market, police bust massive counterfeit goods network

THAILAND: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Economic Crime Suppression Division exposed an extensive operation that manufactures and sells fake consumer products. The initiative was conducted in seven locations: Lopburi, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, and Bangkok.

The investigation began after vendors were caught selling low-quality soy sauce, instant coffee, MSG, and other everyday products, all fraudulently labelled to look like trusted brands. Following a careful trail, investigators traced the network back to a production site in Lopburi and six additional storage facilities across the central region.

Hundreds of thousands of fake items seized

During the raids, officers seized more than 240,000 items, including 118,100 counterfeit soy sauce labels, 144 bottles of fake soy sauce, 1,881 empty bottles, and large mixing tanks containing ready-to-sell products. Fresh components such as food colouring, 48 sacks of salt, acetic acid, sodium benzoate, MSG sacks, and soy sauce flavouring have been impounded, tallying to 122,333 items.

According to detectives and plainclothes men, the modus involved syndicate members collecting secondhand decanters from legitimate and known brands, cleaning them up, and replenishing them with counterfeit products before getting them out for delivery to unsuspecting vendors and shops located predominantly in the Isaan district.

Serious health concerns and legal consequences

Police have given out warnings about the goods being manufactured and processed in very unsanitary environments and, when ready for delivery, have not complied with safety protocols.

Many of the items had an uncommon colour, odour, or taste, leading to worries of detrimental impurities and toxins, including heavy metals or other ingredients that could damage people’s gastrointestinal structure.

Those implicated in the complex ruse are facing charges under the Trademark Act and Food Act for manufacturing bogus food, applying wrong labels to the products, and misleading customers.

Government authorities are advising the public, including restaurant proprietors, to judiciously check product labels, lids, and wrapping, and to purchase only from reliable vendors.