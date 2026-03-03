// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Fadli Fawzi (Aljunied) has been giving out meals to Kaki Bukit residents to help them break their fasts during Ramadan.

Mr Fadli, a first-time Parliamentarian, took over at Kaki Bukit after WP vice-chair Faisal Manap decided to contest at Tampines GRC in last year’s General Election. He has been with the party since 2013, when he began volunteering at Aljunied.

He and his team began giving out meals at Kaki Bukit on the first weekend of Ramadan, with a bubur (spiced porridge) distribution.

“Apart from traditional bubur, our KB residents also received dates, nasi minyak, beef steak, and Yakult – a hearty feast to break their fast with. I was glad to meet many residents and wish them a blessed Ramadan over a comforting meal,” he wrote in a Feb 23 Facebook post, thanking community partners Meat Brothers and Hassan Rabit, who had sponsored the meals.

Last weekend, he and a team of volunteers distributed sets of Nasi Minyak Bifstek at Kaki Bukit Blocks 525, 533, and 536

“I always look forward to meeting our KB residents and having meaningful conversations with them. A smile on their faces and their appreciation for these buka puasa meals is what keeps me going this Ramadan,” he wrote in a March 2 post.

Last weekend, the MP and the volunteers also gave out meals at the Sheng Siong outlet in Kaki Bukit. He went beyond the eight clusters at Kaki Bukit to the grocery, where some of the residents may have been doing last-minute shopping.

Mr Fadli and his team will continue to distribute meals throughout the Ramadan season.

A lawyer and sociologist by profession, Mr Fadli has been part of the WP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) since 2018. He is now its Deputy Organising Secretary.

He first contested under the WP banner in 2020 at Marine Parade GRC, where the team won over 42.26 per cent of the vote against a People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by former House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

After last year’s GE, Mr Fadli paid tribute to Mr Faisal, who is well-loved in the Malay Muslim community and who had represented Kaki Bukit from 2011 to 2025.

He called Mr Faisal a “trailblazer,” adding that he will go down in history as Singapore’s first Malay-Muslim opposition MP.

“There is much to admire about him. His genuine humility, sincerity, and compassion makes him a model of servant leadership,” he wrote. /TISG

