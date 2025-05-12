WP MP-elect Fadli Fawzi pays tribute to Faisal Manap, holds first MPS at Kaki Bukit

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Fadli Fawzi, who is part of The Workers’ Party’s (WP) slate that won at Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) on May 3, recently took to social media to reflect on his first Meet-the-People Session (MPS) and pay tribute to Faisal Manap, whose former ward in Aljunied, Kaki Bukit, he is now overseeing.

Mr Faisal, well-loved in the Malay Muslim community, served as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Aljunied GRC for three terms from 2011 to 2020. In the recent General Election (GE), he headed the team of WP candidates at Tampines GRC, which lost by a small margin to the ruling People’s Action Party slate led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

About his first MPS, Mr Fadli wrote that a “bumper crowd” of around 30 residents attended, attributing the large number to the backlog caused by the recent GE.

“MPS is an important platform where we understand more about the lived experiences of ordinary Singaporeans in relation to the laws and policies of the land. It makes me proud to think we are continuing the legacy of David Marshall, who started the practice when he was with the Labour Front,” the MP-elect wrote, thanking the volunteers helping him transition into his new role.

He also gave a sneak peek of what these volunteers, whom he called unsung heroes, do, from arranging the venue for the sessions to writing up cases and drafting letters.

Mr Fadli also wrote that he had done his share of case writing at Eunos, the ward under WP chief Pritam Singh, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent post, he posted photos from his lunch with Mr Faisal at Tampines before the two headed to Ghufran mosque for Friday prayers.

Mr Fadli, who has known the former Aljunied MP for 13 years, wrote, “There is much to admire about him. His genuine humility, sincerity, and compassion makes him a model of servant leadership.”

He called Mr Faisal a “trailblazer,” adding that he will go down in history as Singapore’s first Malay-Muslim opposition MP.

“During his tenure, he was steadfast in his commitment to give voice to the poor, the struggling, and the marginalised in Parliament. As a respected mentor and senior leader of the Workers’ Party, he has also been generous in sharing his wealth of knowledge and experience with the younger members of the party, including myself,” he added.

He wrote that he has benefited from Mr Faisal’s service at Kaki Bukit, adding that the residents he meets during house visits and walkabouts speak well of the former MP and that the grassroots team the latter left behind is “effective and well-oiled”.

“This is a testament to Faisal’s hard work over the past three terms. During the lunch, we discussed how I can continue to effectively serve the needs of Kaki Bukit residents. His advice and insights are valuable in these early days of learning the ropes to be an MP. Being entrusted to build on what Faisal has accomplished for Kaki Bukit and Singapore is an enormous task. I am very glad and grateful that I can count on the backing and support of the man himself!” he wrote. /TISG

