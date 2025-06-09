F4 from Meteor Garden series to reunite for a concert in 2026

- Advertisement -

TAIWAN: As reported by CNA via Taiwan’s media outlet Mirror Media, the boy group F4 from Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden is said to reunite and perform in 2026 for the first time since 2013.

Back in 2001, the romance drama called Meteor Garden completely stole everyone’s hearts. It tells the story of a sweet, ordinary teenage girl named Shancai, brought to life by the late Barbie Hsu, who suddenly finds herself attending a super fancy, exclusive school.

So, in that drama, there’s this fictional “it” crowd, the F4, and in it, you’ve got F4, who are essentially the kings of this super-posh school. They’re loaded and totally influential, and they pretty much run the place. The group itself is made up of Daoming Si, played by Jerry Yan; the more brooding Huaze Lei, brought to life by Vic Chou; the charming Meizuo, played by Vanness Wu; and the smooth Ximen, portrayed by Ken Chu. These four pretty much run the show at school!

Massive hit across Asia

After their TV show became a massive hit across Asia, those four actors didn’t just fade away! Nope, they actually kept performing together as a real-life boy band, sticking with the name F4.

- Advertisement -

Even after officially going their separate ways in 2009, they gave fans a huge treat in 2013 by reuniting to perform their famous song “Meteor Shower” at the Jiangsu TV Spring Festival Gala.

Even after going their separate ways, the F4 guys have been pretty busy carving out their own paths!

Making waves

Vanness Wu has been making waves in the music scene, having released his first full-length English album in 2022 and appeared on various variety shows. Meanwhile, Vic Chou has continued his acting career, most recently starring in the highly anticipated drama The World Between Us 2, which is set to hit screens this November.

As for Ken Chu, he’s taken a more modern approach, diving into live streaming to sell products online. And Jerry Yan? He’s back on our screens, too, having returned to acting with the drama The Forbidden Flower in 2023.

- Advertisement -

Tragically, earlier this year, in February, we lost Barbie Hsu, the actress who played the beloved lead, Shancai, in Meteor Garden. She was only 48. It sounds like she’d been on a trip to Japan with her family, and sadly, she contracted influenza, which developed into pneumonia, and she passed away from that.

According to Mirror Media, the music firm B’in Music has been preparing to bring together former well-known boy bands one by one, with F4 at the top of their list.

Reuniting back together

Getting the F4 guys back together after all this time was apparently a real headache! For starters, they were all signed to different management companies, which, as you can imagine, makes coordinating anything a nightmare. Additionally, there were even whispers back then that their personalities didn’t quite mesh, which may have contributed to their split in the first place.

However, here’s where it gets interesting: It seems like the recent comeback of another Taiwanese boy band, Energy (who broke up 15 years ago but reunited in 2024 under B’in Music), really lit a fire under F4. According to Mirror Media, seeing Energy’s successful return might have been the big push F4 needed to decide, “Hey, let’s do this finally! Let’s get back on stage together and celebrate 25 years since we first started!” It’s like seeing their peers do it gave them the courage to overcome their own hurdles.