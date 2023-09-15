F1 2024 Super Early Bird Tickets for $1188, Redditor says, ‘Have they hiked standard prices too?’

SINGAPORE: As the excitement builds for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Formula 1 enthusiasts are in for a surprise – the early bird tickets for the 2024 race are already on sale. However, Reddit users are buzzing about unexpected price increases.
A Reddit user shared his concern, saying, “Have they hiked the Super early bird prices? I remember T1/T2 used to be 988 for super early bird, it’s 1088 this time.”
He added, “Have they hiked standard prices too?”
Another chimed in, “I think they did, and usually the super early bird is released AFTER the race.”
In response, one answered jokingly, “What’s not hiked these days?” to which another added, “Salary ):”
To shed light on the price changes, one Reddit user shared information about last year’s early bird ticket prices, saying, “Yup they definitely did. Last year’s Super Early Bird Prices for 3 Day Passes for Zone 4 Grandstands (Connaught and Padang) were $448.”
Another user provided an update, revealing, “Update: they did hike prices. Used to be 1288 and normal is 1388 now”
For those eagerly anticipating ticket prices for the 2024 Formula 1 race, here’s the breakdown of early bird ticket prices, covering three days with access to all zones:
Grandstands
Super Early Bird
- Pit Grandstand
- Regular: S$1,188
- Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638
- Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,188
- Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,088
- Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,088
- Connaught Grandstand: S$488
- Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$488
- Padang Grandstand: S$488
Early Bird
- Pit Grandstand
- Regular: S$1,288
- Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638
- Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,288
- Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,188
- Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,188
- Connaught Grandstand: S$548
- Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$548
- Padang Grandstand: S$548
Regular Price
- Pit Grandstand
- Regular: S$1,388
- Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638
- Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,388
- Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,388
- Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,388
- Connaught Grandstand: S$598
- Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$598
- Padang Grandstand: S$598
Wheelchair Accessible Platforms
For those requiring wheelchair accessible platforms, the prices remain consistent regardless of the date of attendance:
Turn 1 Wheelchair Accessible Platform
- 3 Days: S$448
- Friday: S$128
- Saturday: S$228
- Sunday: S$308
Empress Wheelchair Accessible Platform
- Friday: S$38
- Saturday: S$88
- Sunday: S$128
If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the wheelchair-accessible platforms, you can call this number: +65 6229 7777.
