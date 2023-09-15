F1 2024 Super Early Bird Tickets for $1188, Redditor says, ‘Have they hiked standard prices too?’

SINGAPORE: As the excitement builds for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, Formula 1 enthusiasts are in for a surprise – the early bird tickets for the 2024 race are already on sale. However, Reddit users are buzzing about unexpected price increases.

A Reddit user shared his concern, saying, “Have they hiked the Super early bird prices? I remember T1/T2 used to be 988 for super early bird, it’s 1088 this time.”

He added, “Have they hiked standard prices too?”

Another chimed in, “I think they did, and usually the super early bird is released AFTER the race.”

In response, one answered jokingly, “What’s not hiked these days?” to which another added, “Salary ):”

To shed light on the price changes, one Reddit user shared information about last year’s early bird ticket prices, saying, “Yup they definitely did. Last year’s Super Early Bird Prices for 3 Day Passes for Zone 4 Grandstands (Connaught and Padang) were $448.”

Another user provided an update, revealing, “Update: they did hike prices. Used to be 1288 and normal is 1388 now”

For those eagerly anticipating ticket prices for the 2024 Formula 1 race, here’s the breakdown of early bird ticket prices, covering three days with access to all zones:

Grandstands

Super Early Bird

Pit Grandstand Regular: S$1,188 Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638

Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,188

S$1,188 Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,088

S$1,088 Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,088

S$1,088 Connaught Grandstand: S$488

S$488 Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$488

S$488 Padang Grandstand: S$488

Early Bird

Pit Grandstand Regular: S$1,288 Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638

Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,288

S$1,288 Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,188

S$1,188 Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,188

S$1,188 Connaught Grandstand: S$548

S$548 Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$548

S$548 Padang Grandstand: S$548

Regular Price

Pit Grandstand Regular: S$1,388 Junior (Age 16 and below): S$638

Orange @ Pit Grandstand: S$1,388

S$1,388 Turn 1 Grandstand: S$1,388

S$1,388 Turn 2 Grandstand: S$1,388

S$1,388 Connaught Grandstand: S$598

S$598 Orange @Empress Grandstand: S$598

S$598 Padang Grandstand: S$598

Wheelchair Accessible Platforms

For those requiring wheelchair accessible platforms, the prices remain consistent regardless of the date of attendance:

Turn 1 Wheelchair Accessible Platform

3 Days: S$448

S$448 Friday: S$128

S$128 Saturday: S$228

S$228 Sunday: S$308

Empress Wheelchair Accessible Platform

Friday: S$38

S$38 Saturday: S$88

S$88 Sunday: S$128

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the wheelchair-accessible platforms, you can call this number: +65 6229 7777.

