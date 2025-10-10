// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
28.4 C
Singapore
type here...
ION Orchard shopping mall in Singapore after sunset
Photo: Depositphotos/monticello
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Eyewitness says two seniors almost fell after teens kick ION Orchard escalator, bringing it to a sudden stop

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: An eyewitness has claimed that two senior citizens nearly fell when an escalator at Ion Orchard came to an abrupt halt after a group of teenagers reportedly kicked it, startling nearby shoppers.

The incident occurred on Sept 28 between Basement 3 and Basement 4 at around 3 p.m., according to the eyewitness who shared the account with Stomp.

“This group of teens kicked it, and the escalator stopped,” she said. “Luckily, no one got into an accident. Most of us were shocked, and two seniors almost fell down.”

The witness added that the teenagers appeared unfazed by what had happened and simply walked off to another escalator.

“No one stopped them,” she said. “They just went up acting like nothing happened.”

An Ion Orchard spokesperson confirmed that the mall was aware of the incident.

“At approximately 3 p.m., the escalator between B3 and B4 briefly stopped after a safety mechanism was triggered,” the spokesperson told Stomp, “The emergency stop button was not activated. No injuries or falls were reported.”

See also  'You can visit here if you want to get scolded' — Customer says about rude service staff at ION Orchard stall

The spokesperson added that shopper safety remains a top priority at the mall.

“At ION Orchard, the safety and well-being of our shoppers are of utmost importance. We continue to monitor all equipment closely to ensure that they are functioning well and comply with all safety requirements,” the representative said.

