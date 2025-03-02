KOREA: Actress Kang Myung Joo, who starred in the films Wonderful World (2024) and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022), died on Feb 27 at the age of 54, according to PINKVILLA.

Her daughter, actress Park Se Young, shared the heartbreaking news, revealing that Kang succumbed to cancer at 5:52 p.m. KST, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Remembering her dedication to acting

Park Se Young expressed her grief on social media, asking fans to remember her mother’s dedication to acting. “Mum left for a long journey yesterday afternoon,” she wrote. “If you could recall the scenes that actor Kang Myung Joo cherished and excelled in, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Kang’s husband, actor Park Yun Hee, and their two daughters were among her distraught family members when she passed away. Despite being aware of the severity of her illness, her passing remains a devastating loss for her loved ones.

Passionate about acting

Her funeral is due on Mar 2 at 7:40 a.m. KST, and her mortuary has been established at the Catholic University of Korea in Seoul’s Seocho area. Even during her battle with cancer, Kang remained passionate about acting.

She began her career in 1992 with Kuni, Nara under Experimental Theater and went on to star in numerous productions, including Hamlet (as Gu Il Man), Circle of Life, Humans or Gods, and Coriolanus.

Her recent stage performances in BEA and 20th Century Blues reflected her unwavering presence in the theatre world. In addition to her work in plays, she left a mark on television, notably portraying a judge in Extraordinary Attorney Woo and taking on a supporting role in Wonderful World, starring Cha Eun Woo.