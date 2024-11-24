SINGAPORE: It can be frustrating when a colleague takes credit for an idea that was originally yours.

Seeing someone else bask in the glory can feel disheartening, whether it’s a new proposal, a creative solution, or a key insight. So, what should you do if this happens to you?

Keep the tone positive and collaborative

In a writeup published by The Straits Times, Dr David Leong, Managing Director of PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said that addressing the situation with professionalism and a calm demeanour is crucial.

The first step is to have a private conversation with your colleague.

“Approach them directly, giving them the benefit of the doubt,” Dr Leong advises. “This can help clear up any potential misunderstandings, as the situation might simply be the result of miscommunication.”

If your colleague doesn’t acknowledge your contribution, don’t escalate the matter too quickly. Instead, suggest involving a manager or a neutral third party to mediate.

Dr Leong recommends framing the conversation in a way that fosters collaboration rather than creating conflict. For example, you could say:

“I noticed the recent proposal we discussed came up in a meeting. Could we ensure that my contribution to the idea is acknowledged as well?” or “My name wasn’t mentioned in the credit; can you help include it?”

By focusing on the team’s shared goals and maintaining a positive work environment, you’re more likely to resolve the issue without creating unnecessary tension.

Mr Sebastian Foo, Senior Professional at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, suggests that in many cases, there’s no need to overtly push for recognition of your original authorship.

Instead, he advises actively engaging with your colleague to work together on further developing the idea. “By showing active involvement, your contribution will naturally come to light,” he says.

However, if your colleague’s actions are starting to affect team dynamics, project recognition, or future rewards, it’s important to assert your role—appropriately and promptly.

“Claiming credit for someone else’s idea is unacceptable when done knowingly,” adds Dr Leong.

If the situation is left unchecked, there could be serious consequences for the individual who takes undue credit, including damaged reputations, loss of respect among colleagues, or even formal disciplinary action, depending on company policies.

In the worst-case scenario, repeated incidents could impact career progression or lead to termination.

Protect your contributions

Both Dr Leong and Mr Foo stress the importance of documenting your work. Having evidence of your contributions—whether it’s emails, meeting notes, chat messages, or drafts—can be invaluable if a dispute over credit arises.

“It’s always wise to keep a record of your work so that there’s clear proof of your involvement,” Dr Leong says.

To prevent credit-related disputes from arising in the first place, employers can help by fostering a culture of transparency. This includes encouraging documentation and publicly acknowledging contributions.

“When employees know that their efforts will be recognized, it creates a culture where innovation is encouraged and valued,” Dr Leong explains.

Clear communication is also key. At the beginning of any project, teams should discuss how credit will be assigned. Will it reflect each person’s proportional contribution, or will it be shared equally?

Agreeing on how each individual will be acknowledged before the final delivery helps avoid misunderstandings later.

Striking a balance – protect your work without overprotecting

While it’s important to ensure that your contributions are properly recognized, Mr Foo warns against becoming too protective of your work.

“Being excessively defensive about credit can damage professional relationships and hinder teamwork,” he explains.

Managers tend to value team players who contribute positively to the work environment, while employees who are overly concerned with credit can be seen as egocentric or distrustful.

This behaviour can create stress, job dissatisfaction, and a reluctance among colleagues to collaborate with someone who seems too focused on claiming individual recognition.

“It’s essential to balance self-advocacy with a willingness to share credit,” Mr Foo advises.

Understand your workplace culture

The way credit is handled can vary depending on your workplace culture.

In team-oriented environments that emphasize collaboration, credit disputes are less common than in competitive settings where individual achievements are highly valued.

It’s also important to understand your company’s cultural norms. In some workplaces, employees are encouraged to assert their contributions; in others, it’s more about maintaining team harmony.

Share credit without fixating on it

Ultimately, the best way to avoid credit disputes is through consistent, open acknowledgement of everyone’s contributions.

Whether in meetings, emails, or project updates, give credit where it’s due and encourage others to do the same.

By keeping the focus on collective success rather than individual recognition, you can create a more positive and productive work environment—one where ideas are valued and everyone’s contributions are appreciated.

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)