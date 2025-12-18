// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 18, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/master1305 (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Explainer: Who is Malone Lam and why is he facing serious fines and jail time in the US?

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Singaporean Malone Lam Yu Xuan first made the headlines in September 2024, after he was arrested by the FBI. He was quickly charged with being the ringleader of a group that stole US$230 million (S$297 million) worth of cryptocurrency.

Together with an associate, Lam, then only 20, went on a spending spree in Los Angeles and Miami, buying sports cars, jewellery, spending evenings in nightclubs, and renting luxury flats, until the authorities caught up with them.

He is currently in custody in the United States and is facing serious federal criminal charges. He may be looking at a hefty fine and decades in jail.

Local boy

Lam was born on Jul 19, 2004, and attended Unity Secondary School in Choa Chu Kang in 2017. He left school without finishing the secondary level and focused instead on online gaming communities and cryptocurrency trading.

In 2023, he moved to the United States.

Cryptocurrency theft, money laundering

In the US, Lam, who was sometimes known under the aliases “Anne Hathaway” and “$$$,” led a group of 14 young men who met via online gaming. This group is said to have stolen and laundered millions of dollars in cryptocurrency.

See also  FBI found no trace of 1MDB money laundering in Mauritius

For example, a single victim is said to have lost over 4,100 Bitcoin, which was initially valued at around US$230 million. From another, they were able to steal US$14 million (S$18 million).

Except for one member, Lam and his group were all between the ages of 18 and 22. For more than one and a half years, they hacked websites and servers to steal databases, looking for victims with the most crypto assets. They then carried out social engineering schemes, pretending to be security professionals and urging these “clients” to get better protection.

After the crypto assets were stolen, they were then laundered through conversion to US dollars through wire transfers or bulk cash shipments.

After Lam and his associate were arrested, the 12 others went on to spend US$4 million (S$5.16 million) at nightclubs and US$9 million (S$11.6 million) on vehicles, until the FBI caught up with them.

During that time, Lam continued to work with the group, including having some of them buy and hand-deliver Birkin bags to his girlfriend in Miami.

See also  Story of 27-year-old homeless woman with 3 young children in Toa Payoh goes viral
What’s next?

Lam is still awaiting trial in the US and is still in the motions phase. Prosecutors, however, have offered Lam a plea deal, though the details have not been disclosed.

He has been charged under multiple federal statutes, which include Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, all of which carry severe penalties, including perhaps millions in fines, forfeiture of assets, jail time, and even deportation to Singapore. /TISG

Read also: U.S. seizes scam site tied to Burma compound, a wake-up call for Southeast Asia’s expanding crypto fraud problem

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Property

Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...
International

Aid cuts deepen crisis for Rohingya children in Bangladesh’s refugee camps

BANGLADESH: When the money stopped coming, the classrooms went...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Fire breaks out in Sengkang car park, requires large response team from civil defense to put out

SINGAPORE: There was a car that caught fire inside...

‘Flirting while working?’: Singapore woman alleges maid ignored child at bus stop

SINGAPORE: A woman has claimed on social media that...

Bedok North shop leaks in rain, shop owner can’t use lights or fans due to electric hazards

SINGAPORE: A shop owner in Bedok North complained that...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Business

Bukit Panjang executive HDB flat sold for record S$1.18M

SINGAPORE: An executive Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Some fresh graduates fuelled to start businesses after struggling to find jobs

SINGAPORE: Some fresh graduates are starting businesses after struggling...

CDL divests Quayside Isle in Sentosa Cove for S$97.3M

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has agreed to divest...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //