Expectations are high for Park Bom’s transformation before 2NE1’s 15th anniversary reunion

July 30, 2024

Fans are excitedly awaiting Park Bom’s return with 2NE1, especially intrigued by her recent visual transformation. A recent glimpse of her face has generated significant buzz, with many fans noting that she seems to have regained her striking appearance from her peak years.

On July 27, a short video of Park Bom, posted by CL, stirred up the internet. Park Bom appears to be much thinner in the video, sporting a black suit and sunglasses. Despite the video’s brevity, her chic look and strong presence captured widespread attention.

Photo: Instagram/Park Bom

Adored for previous look

Netizens were quick to notice Park Bom’s transformed appearance, with many commenting that she appears to have regained the beauty she was known for during 2NE1’s active years.

In recent years, Park Bom’s noticeable weight gain led to rumors and concerns about her health, with some speculating that stress-related overeating might be the cause while others called out these critics for body-shaming her and promoting unrealistic beauty standards.

New slimmer look

Park Bom’s changes in appearance have, however, remained a hot topic. Now, with her new look, there is increased interest and anticipation about how she will present herself on 2NE1’s comeback stage.

On October 5 and 6, 2NE1 will do a solo concert at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, to commemorate their 15th anniversary and launch a full-group comeback. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Park Bom and the group reunite on stage.

Park Bom is a South Korean singer best known as a former member of the iconic girl group, 2NE1. Renowned for her powerful and soulful vocals, she was a key contributor to the group’s unique sound. Park Bom’s vocal range and ability to hit high notes were exceptional, making her a standout in the K-pop industry.As part of 2NE1, she achieved immense popularity and success, with hits like “Fire”, “Lonely” as well as “I Am the Best”

