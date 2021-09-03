- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Sheng Siong employee threatened to kill her own mother if her supervisor did not lend her S$50.

Cai Huishan (directly translated from Mandarin), 35, used to work as a cashier in Sheng Siong.

She attempted to borrow S$50 from her supervisor on Jun 12, 2021.

Cai revealed she had outstanding loanshark debts to pay.

However, Cai’s request was rejected, forcing her to allegedly send voice messages to her supervisor the same afternoon.

Cai threatened to kill her own mother if the company refused the loan application.

It was reported that Cai grabbed a kitchen knife and held it against her 71-year-old mother’s shoulders, making threats to take her life.

Terrified by her daughter’s behaviour, the mother pushed Cai away.

Meanwhile, Cai was able to take a photo of the threatening pose and sent it to her supervisor.

Upon receiving the photo, the supervisor informed their boss, who then called the police after failing to contact Cai.

Cai’s colleagues revealed that she often borrowed money from them, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Sept 2).

They noted that the sums were usually small, and Cai made it a point to repay her debts.

A colleague was surprised by Cai’s actions while her brother admitted he would still forgive her as the incident happened in the spur of the moment.

Cai also said in court that she had no intentions of killing her mother, noting it was a moment of folly.

The prosecution highlighted that the knife was placed very close to the mother’s throat.

Cai pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation and harassment and was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment. /TISG

