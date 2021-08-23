Back to jail for ex-convict who threatened to kill former girlfriend twice after she rejected him 

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man named Ganesan Palanisamy was given another jail sentence after pleading guilty to multiple charges involving his former girlfriend, with whom he had hoped to start a relationship again.

After she rejected him, he attempted more than once to kill her.

The now 50-year-old Ganesan, has been in and out of jail for various offences since his younger days.

In 2008, he was given several strokes of the cane, as well as sentenced to corrective training.

- Advertisement -

Ganesan and the woman had a relationship thirty years ago. He began to contact her again in 2017, according to the Chinese-language Lianhe Wanbao.

However, the woman, who had married and already had a grown son, told him that she only wanted to remain as friends.

But Ganesan persistently pursued her, and she rejected his advances each time.

He grew angry due to the rejection he suffered and on Aug 26, 2019, lay in wait for her at her flat on the 11th floor of an HDB block.

As soon as the woman exited the elevator at her building, the former convict lifted her up and threatened to throw her down.

He also said that he would jump immediately after throwing her down, so that they would “die together”.

But the woman grabbed onto the railing on her floor and struggled with Ganesan. Breaking free from his grasp, she then tried to call for help on her phone.

- Advertisement -

But he snatched the phone away and destroyed it.

At this point, the woman’s son heard the noises outside their flat and went to see what was going on.

Ganesan then ran away.

However, nearly a year later, he came back and threatened to kill the woman again.

- Advertisement -

On Jul 25, 2020, he returned to the woman’s flat, and when she opened the door, pushed his way in.

He tied her up and attempted to stab the woman with a knife.

After this, he closed all the doors and windows in the flat and turned the gas on, telling the woman that unless she agreed to a relationship with him, he would kill her as well as her son.

The terrified woman pretended to agree to his terms in order to de-escalate the situation.

After switching the stove off, Ganesan left.

After the incident was investigated, he was arrested and charged on 13 counts that included criminal intimidation, committing mischief, and trespassing.

He also had a number of outstanding traffic violations.

Ganesan pleaded guilty to seven out of the 13 charges against him.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that he was given a jail sentence of 4 years, 16 months and 2 weeks. He was also made to pay a fine of $1000. Additionally, his driving licence has been revoked for two years and six months. /TISG

Read also: Raeesah Khan: Sexuality education should begin from preschool age to prevent violence, abuse

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg