Ex-PAP MP admits there’s ‘no perfect solution’ as SIA confirms Muslim meals are not halal-certified

SINGAPORE: Weighing in on the controversy over the lack of Halal certification for Singapore Airlines’ Muslim meals, former People’s Action Party politician Amrin Amin has admitted that there is “no perfect solution” while urging people to refrain from labelling those with concerns.

The controversy erupted after a netizen asked whether SIA reheats Muslim meals in the same ovens it uses for non-Halal fare. The national carrier clarified that its Muslim meals are not halal-certified, despite being prepared using ingredients sourced from halal-certified suppliers. Attributing the lack of certification to onboard handling procedures, the airline acknowledged that meals are reheated alongside other dishes in shared ovens, and that serviceware is not separated by meal type.

As criticism mounted online, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) noted in a statement that food labelled “not halal-certified” does not necessarily mean it is non-halal.

The council explained that Muslim meals on SIA flights departing Singapore are prepared in halal-certified kitchens before being loaded onto aircraft, and that onboard processes involve reheating and handling rather than cooking.

MUIS added that airlines typically have measures in place to reduce the risk of cross-mixing, such as sealed packaging and appropriate handling procedures. It encouraged passengers to check with airlines directly if they have concerns, and suggested bringing their own food as an alternative if needed.

Amid the debate, Mr Amrin said he understands why the issue has elicited strong reactions, but asked those weighing in to avoid labelling those who have raised concerns.

He was referring to a viral post by interfaith advocate Mohamed Imran Mohamed Taib, who had said the issue was “frankly, embarrassing” to him as a Muslim.

Mr Imran drew a distinction between inclusivity and entitlement, arguing that SIA’s provision of Muslim meal options reflects inclusivity, while insisting that halal certification crosses into entitlement. He noted that the airline had already made clear that its ingredients are sourced from halal-certified suppliers.

“To further question this is no longer a question of food but one’s attitude and trust,” he wrote, adding that Muslim passengers who remain uncertain can choose not to consume the meals.

He also criticised calls for separate microwaves for halal and non-halal food, describing such demands as “annoyingly puritanical”, “misplaced” and “ignorant”.

Disagreeing with such labels, Mr Amrin wrote, “I have read various views, and I feel it is not helpful to label people as ‘entitled’ or ‘puritanical’ simply because they ask for more assurance. For many, this comes from sincere religious conviction, not from a desire to make demands.

“At the same time, we should be clear about what SIA is saying. A ‘Muslim meal’ on SIA is prepared without pork, lard or alcohol, and the ingredients are obtained from halal-certified suppliers. That is a meaningful level of assurance. It may not meet every individual threshold, but it is not without basis.”

Mr Amrin also highlighted the operational realities airlines face, noting that aircraft cabins are “constrained environments” where food is prepared on the ground, loaded onto flights and reheated onboard. Given these limitations, he said, there are practical limits to what can be done during a flight.

Drawing comparisons with other dietary requirements, he noted that SIA also provides kosher meals, which are prepared and sealed by certified kitchens before being loaded onto aircraft. In such cases, assurance is derived largely from sourcing and packaging on the ground, rather than from having separate equipment onboard.

He suggested that similar approaches could help balance different needs in a shared environment. These may include using sealed or double-wrapped meals to minimise the risk of contamination during reheating, offering cold meal options that do not require heating, or allowing passengers to use disposable utensils or bring their own.

“Accommodation is possible, but it has to be practical,” he said, adding that such measures reflect how airlines manage diverse dietary requirements within operational constraints.

Mr Amrin also noted that these issues are not unique to air travel, pointing out that similar challenges arise on the ground in shared catering environments. Efforts to accommodate one group’s dietary needs, he said, can sometimes raise concerns for others with different religious requirements, making it difficult to draw clear lines in a diverse society.

Ultimately, he said, “there is no perfect solution”, encouraging a balanced approach where individuals make choices based on their own comfort levels. Passengers who are satisfied with the available assurances can opt for the meals provided, while those who are not may consider alternatives such as bringing their own food or abstaining.

Calling for a more constructive tone, Mr Amrin said the conversation should continue “calmly and respectfully”, with recognition of good-faith efforts on all sides while allowing space for differing perspectives.