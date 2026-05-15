Ex-minister is back to revive dream of becoming Malaysia’s PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin, a former minister in various cabinets, is seen as a popular figure among young Malaysians, particularly among the Malays, and he did not hide his ambitions to become the country’s youngest Prime Minister.

However, with the defeat of his party, Umno and the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2018 elections, his dream of becoming PM at a tender age was destroyed.

At 50 now, he can’t become the youngest PM because, historically speaking, the youngest PM was Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, the father of fallen PM Najib Razak. Abdul Razak was 48 when he became PM.

Recently, Khairy raised the issue of becoming Prime Minister again. This time, in an interview with Malay Mail, the former health minister said becoming prime minister remains a “lifetime ambition. However, he added that he no longer sees himself as a failure if it never happens.

“It has been a lifetime ambition for me to be in a position of leadership in politics, and being the prime minister is the best position, simply because you can do the most and help the most.

“I always felt that I would not be a success in life if I didn’t become the prime minister,” Khairy said.

“Now, I feel that it is okay if I don’t become the prime minister.

“I will not see myself as a failure, and I will still be enough as a person,” he added.

While 2018 will remain a great defeat for BN and Umno, the last general elections turned out to be a personal stinging defeat for Khairy. He lost to a virtually unknown PKR candidate.

Following this defeat, Khairy was expelled from Umno in January 2023 over alleged breaches of party discipline, including criticising the party leadership and not aligning with its official campaign direction.

He returned to the party after its leader, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is a deputy Prime Minister, called on members expelled or suspended and those who left the party after its double defeats in the general elections to return to their former abode.

But since 2023, Khairy has been active as a radio presenter, joining Hot FM and launching a very successful podcast, Keluar Sekejap, with a former Umno information chief, Shahril Hamdan, and taking on several brand endorsements.

He told Malay Mail the last three years were “commercially successful”, adding that he also spent more quality time with family and friends and led a less stressful life than when he was managing the Covid-19 pandemic as the health minister.

But he did not forget his dream, saying that he will take the opportunity if it knocks.

“If the opportunity knocks and if the rakyat will have me, it is still my lifetime ambition, but it is not everything.

“I’m not here anymore to go quickly to the job,” he said.

If he does become Malaysia’s prime minister, Khairy said he wants to lead Malaysia to fulfil its true potential, even if that means taking political risks.

“In my view, Malaysia is a slightly under-performing student for reasons of its own making.

“If it gets over itself, there is nothing that can stop this country apart from physical limitations.

“We have to risk some political capital to re-punch our weight, which we are not doing now, but it can be done,” he said.