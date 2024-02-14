;
Ex-flight attendant sues SIA for S$1.7M after he allegedly slipped on oil stain during flight

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: A former Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant is pursuing legal action against the national carrier, seeking compensation of S$1.7 million.

36-year-old Durairaj Santiran alleges that, with only two and a half hours of flight time remaining, he encountered oil stains on the floor, which led to a slip-and-fall accident resulting in injuries, including a diagnosed slipped disc.

Appearing in court this week wearing a neck brace, Durairaj contends that SIA neglected to implement safe work practices and ensure workplace safety.

The lawsuit stems from an incident on Sept 5, 2019, during a flight from San Francisco to Singapore on the A350 passenger plane.

Durairaj’s version of events

On the day of the incident, Durairaj claims that after the cleaning staff had completed their duties and left the plane, he discovered oil stains near the economy-class cabin.

Despite informing his supervisor before takeoff, he was instructed to use disinfectant cleaning spray and napkins to address the issue, as involving the cleaning staff again would have caused flight delays.

His attempts to clean the oil stain were unsuccessful, prompting him to inform his supervisor again. The supervisor reminded him to exercise caution and assured him that a report would be filed.

During the flight, despite subsequent efforts to clean the oil stains, they remained, ultimately leading to Durairaj slipping and sustaining injuries while serving passengers.

Unable to walk due to his injuries, Durairaj spent the rest of the flight in a state of discomfort, arriving at Changi Airport and leaving in a wheelchair. Following a medical examination, he was diagnosed with a prolapsed disc.

SIA calls grease patch claim “bogus”

SIA, however, contends that there were no oil stains on the floor and challenges the connection between Durairaj’s slip-and-fall and the alleged oil stains.

Furthermore, SIA argues that even if the oil stain was a factor, there is no evidence proving injuries or losses.

The airline challenges Durairaj’s failure to provide evidence regarding preventative measures that SIA could have taken to avert such accidents, and its legal team raised questions as to when Durairaj reported the alleged oil patch to his superior, noting that his statements in court differed from his affidavit.

Cross-examinations will continue in court today (14 Feb).

