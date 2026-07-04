‘Everything gets photographed and posted nowadays’: Netizens react to complaint about woman and dog

SINGAPORE: A post in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore drew a range of reactions after a user shared a photo of a woman holding a dog while sitting on a swing in a public space.

The caption accompanying the photo sarcastically questioned whether the dog was also allowed to use the swing, prompting many netizens to weigh in on the issue.

Some commenters saw nothing wrong with the scene, arguing that the woman and her dog were simply enjoying a public space and were not causing any disturbance.

One netizen remarked that as long as they were not being a nuisance or vandalising public property, there was no issue.

Another said they found it sweet that the woman was treating her dog “like a kid” and bringing it to the park.

“What’s your problem with that? If you are jealous, bring your dog on the park swing,” one commenter wrote.

Others questioned whether concerns over hygiene were being exaggerated.

“Birds probably stand on it and poop on it as well, lol,” one person remarked.

However, not everyone agreed. Some netizens argued that playground equipment should be reserved for children and raised concerns about hygiene.

“Playground for kids, not animals. Even cats also I don’t agree with,” one commenter wrote.

Another speculated jokingly about the reason behind the complaint itself, writing, “The one who took the photo didn’t get her turn to swing, maybe. That’s why she get mad.”

A number of commenters took issue not with the woman or her dog, but with the decision to photograph and post the incident online in the first place.

“Singapore no more peaceful. Everything free to take pictures and post in group. OMG,” one commenter wrote.

Another was more blunt, saying, “I know the group name is Complaint Singapore, but some of the members are genuinely miserable wastes of oxygen.”

One commenter added, “The photo only confirms that the person who posted it is worse than a stray dog, running their mouth off with so much rubbish.”

Others questioned whether people had become too quick to photograph and publicly criticise strangers.

“Nowadays many Singaporeans are too busy secretly observing and taking videos or photos of domestic helpers while they are walking dogs and posting them on social media,” one commenter wrote. The commenter also questioned whether it was appropriate to post photos of people online without their knowledge, regardless of who they were.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), pets are allowed in public spaces as long as they are kept on a leash.

In related animal news, a 21-year-old recently launched a social media campaign to help rescue more than 100 stray cats living in a western Singapore industrial area and hopes to raise S$200,000 to support the effort.

“These cats did not choose this life, but today, we can choose differently for them. Please help us get them out in time… Thank you for being their chance,” the campaign appealed.

Read more about the news story here.